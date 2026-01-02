Life's fragility can hit hardest in sudden, shocking moments, reminding us that even our greatest sports stars are not invincible. For Anthony Joshua, known for taking hits in the boxing ring, his real test didn't come under the bright lights of Wembley, it came on a dusty road in Nigeria.

Having miraculously cheated death in a catastrophic car crash that claimed the lives of two of his closest confidants, the 36-year-old heavyweight champion has now been discharged from hospital, physically battered but emotionally devastated.

Joshua's survival is almost miraculous, but any relief is overshadowed by grief. The British boxer walked away from the wrecked Lexus SUV with only minor injuries, while his longtime friends and team members, Latif Ayodele and Sina Ghami, were killed instantly when the vehicle hit a stationary truck on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in Makun earlier this week.

Anthony Joshua Pays Final Respects After Fatal Crash

Discharged from care late on Wednesday afternoon, Joshua did not retreat into seclusion. Instead, in a display of profound loyalty and sorrow, he made his first journey not to a place of rest, but to a funeral home in Lagos.

Accompanied by his mother, Yeta Odusanya, who had rushed to her son's bedside immediately following the tragedy, Joshua stood before his departed friends to say his final goodbyes.

A joint statement from the regional governments of Lagos and Ogun captured the somber mood: 'Anthony Joshua was discharged from hospital late this afternoon though heavy hearted and full of emotions over the loss of his two close friends he was deemed clinical fit to recuperate from home.

' The statement confirmed that Joshua and his mother visited the funeral home as Ayodele and Ghami were being prepared for repatriation to the UK, a journey home that no one could have anticipated would be their last.

The bond between the trio was forged in the fires of professional sport but ran far deeper than simple employment. Ayodele served as Joshua's personal trainer, a constant presence in the gruelling camps that shape a champion.

Ghami, his strength and conditioning coach, was equally integral to the machine that is 'AJ'. Their loss tears a hole in the tight-knit fabric of Joshua's inner circle, leaving a void that no future victory can fill.

Promoter Eddie Hearn paid a touching tribute on Instagram, writing: 'Rest in peace Latz and Sina. Your energy and loyalty among so many other great qualities will be deeply missed. Praying for strength and guidance for all their family, friends and of course AJ during this very difficult time.'

Driver Faces Reckless Driving Charges in Nigeria

As Joshua begins the painful process of grieving, the legal aftermath of the crash is gathering pace. Police sources in Nigeria have revealed that the driver of the vehicle, identified as 47-year-old Kayode Adeniyi, has also been discharged from hospital and is facing imminent legal action.

Adeniyi, a long-standing member of Joshua's logistics team in West Africa, was released late on New Year's Eve and transported two hours north to Abeokuta, the capital of Ogun State, for questioning.

Authorities have indicated that Adeniyi is expected to be charged with reckless driving 'within the next 48 hours'. He has already provided an official statement detailing the minutes leading up to the collision, though the specifics of that account have yet to be made public. The investigation is likely to be intense, given the high profile of the survivor and the tragic loss of life involved.

Compounding the trauma for the families involved is the circulation of distressing footage online. RadarOnline.com reported that graphic videos of the crash aftermath have spread across social media platforms, leaving fans 'beyond traumatised' and physically ill.

