Just ten days after securing a monumental victory that was broadcast to millions on Netflix, British heavyweight icon Anthony Joshua found himself fighting for survival in a horrifying car crash in Nigeria that killed two of his close friends.

While the sports world reeled from the news emerging from Nigeria on Monday, 29 December, a darker narrative began to take shape online. It wasn't just shock at the accident itself; it was the eerie realisation that Joshua is merely the latest name on a growing list of fighters who have faced calamity after stepping into the ring with YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul. As fans prayed for Joshua's recovery, social media detectives began connecting the dots, fueling a viral theory that suggests a chilling 'curse' follows anyone who dares to trade blows with Jake Paul.

Anthony Joshua Survives Horror Crash While Friends Perish

The incident occurred while Joshua was travelling from Lagos to Ogun State in Nigeria, where he had returned to celebrate the New Year with his family. Reports from the BBC paint a chaotic picture of a high-speed overtake gone wrong, resulting in a collision that has left Joshua's camp devastated.

Although the former champion was pulled from the mangled vehicle with his life intact, he suffered a loss far greater than any physical injury. Two of his closest allies in the sport—Sina Ghami, his strength coach of ten years, and personal trainer Latif Ayodele—did not survive the impact.

What makes the news even harder to stomach is the cruel timing of it all. Hours before the crash, Latif appeared in one of Joshua's Instagram stories, playing table tennis and laughing with the champ.

Viral Thread Unearths 'Curse' Haunting Jake Paul Opponents

As news of the crash broke, user @rgfray1 on X (formerly Twitter) ignited a firestorm with a post that has since garnered over 16,000 likes. 'Not a big conspiracy guy but after this car accident with Anthony Joshua this morning, there might be a curse on anyone who fights Jake Paul,' the user noted.

The thread lays out a disturbing pattern of misfortune befalling Paul's previous opponents. Take Nate Robinson, who stepped into the ring with Paul back in 2020. Two years later, he was fighting for his life with kidney failure, eventually needing a transplant in 2025.

Then there's Ben Askren, the former UFC fighter who took on Paul in 2021. Fast forward to June 2025, and Askren was in the hospital battling severe pneumonia from a staph infection. It got so bad that both his lungs failed, forcing doctors to perform a double lung transplant.

For believers in the theory, these aren't just random bits of bad luck. They're seeing a pattern—one that suggests something darker is following Paul's opponents long after the final bell rings.

From Bankruptcy to Deportation: The Jake Paul Pattern Deepens

The online speculation didn't stop at health crises. The viral thread highlighted the potential for financial and personal ruin for other fighters in Paul's wake. Tyron Woodley facing bankruptcy, Tommy Fury dealing with a high-profile breakup, and others, such as Ryan Bourland and Chavez Jr, grappling with hurdles ranging from deportation to legal troubles, were all cited as evidence.

While there is absolutely no proof that Jake Paul is involved in any of these misfortunes, the sheer number of coincidences has been enough to convince a segment of the internet that something uncanny is at play.

'It's wild how the pattern looks when you line it up like that,' one netizen observed, though they conceded it is likely 'just a coincidence mixed with how brutal combat sports careers can be.'

Fans and Fighters React to Anthony Joshua News

The reaction has been a mix of horror at the accident and fascination with the timing. 'Going from a 100M knockout to a car crash in Nigeria in 10 days is a wild trajectory. Hope AJ is okay though,' wrote one user, referencing the massive purse Joshua likely secured from the Netflix event.

Prominent figures, including Nigerian President Bola Tinubu and fellow boxers Chris Eubank Jr., Shannon Courtenay, and Sonny Bill Williams, have sent their condolences. Even Jake Paul himself reached out to offer prayers for his recent adversary.

Others, however, have called for respect during this tragic time, dismissing the conspiracy talk as insensitive. 'Calling out AJ's accident in Nigeria as part of a curse is weird energy,' another user added. 'He's there connecting with his roots, and people are using it for Twitter impressions. Let the man recover in peace.' Currently, Joshua remains hospitalised but is in 'stable condition,' according to a statement from Matchroom Boxing.