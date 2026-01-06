It was not a knockout punch or a scorecard decision that brought down the curtain on one of Britain's most celebrated sporting careers, but a tragedy on a Nigerian road. Anthony Joshua, the former two-time unified heavyweight champion, has reportedly fought his final bout.

Following a horrific car crash last Monday that claimed the lives of two of his closest friends and trainers, the boxing icon has reportedly told his family he is hanging up his gloves for good.

The incident, which has left the sporting world in shock, occurred while Joshua was visiting Nigeria. Although the 36-year-old miraculously escaped the wreckage with only minor injuries, the collision proved fatal for his inner circle, claiming the lives of Sina Ghami and Latif 'Latz' Ayodele.

While Joshua has not yet released an official public statement regarding his career, his family suggests that the emotional toll of the accident has fundamentally shifted his priorities.

Family Relief As Anthony Joshua Reportedly Chooses Life Outside The Ring

In the wake of this heartbreak, Joshua's uncle, Adedamola Joshua, has broken the silence regarding his nephew's future. Speaking to the Nigerian newspaper The Punch, Adedamola revealed that the heavyweight star has informed his family of his intention to step away from the sport to preserve his health and wellbeing.

'The major thing there is that he has retired from boxing,' Adedamola said. 'That is one thing that makes us glad because each time he's fighting in the ring, we are always carried away emotionally.'

He went on to describe the immense stress the family endures whenever Joshua steps between the ropes, a sentiment that resonates deeply following the precariousness of the last week.

Each time he's knocked down, it is just like the heart is coming out of our chest. All these emotional feelings whenever he's fighting, it's too much trauma for us, also. Now that he has said that he's leaving while the ovation is highest, we are happy.

If these reports are confirmed by the man himself, it brings a sudden, sorrowful end to a comeback that was just gaining momentum. On 19 December, Joshua stepped back through the ropes in Miami for the first time in 15 months following his defeat to Daniel Dubois.

He secured a sixth-round knockout victory over YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul, a win that was intended to be the first step on a road to redemption and another world title shot. Instead, that victory in Florida may well serve as his final curtain call.

Anthony Joshua Pays Tribute To 'Brothers' After Returning Home

Since being discharged from the hospital in Lagos, Joshua has returned to the UK to face the grim reality of burying his friends. On Sunday, he attended the funerals of Ghami and Ayodele at a mosque in London.

Before the service, he broke his social media silence with a poignant Instagram post. Seated beside his mother and three other women, with a photograph of Ghami held solemnly, he captioned the image simply: 'My Brothers Keeper.'

While the family speaks of retirement, the legal ramifications of the crash are still unfolding in West Africa. On Friday, the Ogun State Police Command confirmed that Adeniyi Mobolaji, the driver of the SUV in which Joshua was a passenger, had been charged at the Sagamu Magistrate Court.

The charges laid against the driver are severe, including causing death by dangerous driving, reckless and negligent driving, and driving without a valid licence. Speaking to AFP, DSP Oluseyi Babaseyi confirmed the legal proceedings: 'The defendant was granted bail in the sum of five million naira ($3,480) with two sureties. He was remanded pending when he meets his bail condition.'

For now, the boxing world waits for official confirmation from the former champion. But after escaping death and losing two 'brothers', the desire to fight for belts may have been replaced by a need to simply grieve.