A war is erupting across American healthcare. In examination rooms and emergency departments from Texas to Florida, patients with United Healthcare insurance are discovering their coverage is suddenly worthless.

Hospitals are threatening to withdraw from networks. Doctors are preparing to abandon their practices. And caught in the crossfire are tens of thousands of ordinary Americans who thought their insurance would protect them.

The trigger for this crisis is deceptively simple: a fundamental disagreement about what hospitals should be paid for treating emergency room patients. United Healthcare alleges that emergency department fees are inflated. Hospitals counter that the insurer is paying rates so drastically below actual costs that they cannot afford to provide care.

The dispute has escalated from contractual disagreement to open warfare, with hospital systems now filing lawsuits alleging systematic underpayment and patients receiving notices that their doctors will soon no longer be 'in-network'.

Baptist Health Sues United Healthcare Over Emergency Room Reimbursement

On 22 December 2025, Baptist Health System of San Antonio filed a federal lawsuit against United Healthcare Insurance Company, alleging the insurer has systematically underpaid for emergency room services provided to its members. The lawsuit claims the reimbursement rates offered by United Healthcare are 'substantially below' the customary and reasonable charges for emergency medical care.​

The lawsuit highlights a profound legal and ethical paradox at the heart of American healthcare. United Healthcare actively encourages its members to seek care exclusively at hospitals within its network, offering financial incentives for in-network care whilst discouraging out-of-network treatment through higher out-of-pocket costs.

Yet when emergency patients—who by definition do not have the luxury of choosing where they are treated—present at Baptist Health hospitals, those facilities are obligated by federal law to provide care regardless of insurance status or reimbursement rates.

'When United Healthcare members have a medical emergency, they typically present at the closest hospital, not necessarily one that is part of United Healthcare's network,' the lawsuit alleges. 'In limiting the participants in its network, United Healthcare self-creates a risk that members will present at the emergency department of an out-of-network hospital that has not agreed to accept from United Healthcare a discounted reimbursement rate.'​

Baptist Health operates seven acute-care hospitals, including Baptist Medical Center, North Central Baptist Hospital, Northeast Baptist Hospital, Mission Trail Baptist Hospital, and St. Luke's Baptist Hospital.

The system is seeking reimbursement exceeding $1 million for alleged underpayment across 108 disputed emergency room claims. Settlement discussions conducted in November and December proved futile, prompting the lawsuit.​

The Broader Pattern Of Systematic Underpayment

Baptist Health's lawsuit is not an isolated incident. Across the country, healthcare providers are becoming increasingly vocal about what they characterise as predatory reimbursement practices by major insurers.

In New Braunfels, Texas, a provider called Lonestar 24 HR ER Management LLC sued Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas in November 2025, alleging the insurer has paid it only 3 per cent of its customary charges—a figure so extraordinarily low it suggests deliberate systematic suppression of payments.​

Similarly, Jackson Hospital & Clinic Inc. in Montgomery, Alabama, filed for bankruptcy protection in February 2025 after years of allegedly receiving reimbursement rates 30 to 40 per cent lower than those Blue Cross pays to another Montgomery hospital for identical services. Jackson Hospital's lawyers argue in court filings that the hospital faces 'imminent danger of closing its doors' unless payment parity is restored.​

These cases reveal a disturbing pattern: major insurance carriers appear to be using market dominance to suppress provider reimbursement rates to unsustainable levels.

When providers refuse such rates, insurers negotiate themselves out of network. When providers accept them, they lose money on every patient. The mathematics are inescapable and deliberately constructed to favour insurers.

The Lakeland Crisis And Patients Forced To Change Insurance

Yet whilst Baptist Health and others pursue litigation in federal court, patients in Lakeland, Florida are experiencing the real-world consequences of these disputes in real time. In letters and emails sent during the crucially timed Medicare enrolment window—which ended just 10 days before Christmas—both Lakeland Regional Health and United Healthcare informed patients that their coverage would no longer be guaranteed.​

Specifically, patients with United Healthcare Medicare Advantage plans were warned that Lakeland Regional Health may no longer be 'in network' after October 2026. This notification meant patients faced an impossible choice: switch to a different insurance provider during the enrolment window—a chaotic process occurring in December—or risk losing access to their established doctors and hospital.

'Neither Lakeland Regional nor United Healthcare will explain why there is a failure to negotiate an agreement,' one frustrated Lakeland patient wrote to local media. 'My e-mail messages to both received no reply, and I received no answer from either phone calls or online chat with United Healthcare and Lakeland Regional.'​

The timing proved catastrophically inconvenient. The Medicare enrolment period in 2025-2026 ended 15 December—whilst negotiations over the Lakeland dispute remained unresolved. Patients felt pressured to make hasty insurance decisions based on incomplete information. Some switched carriers to ensure continuity of care, only to discover months later that Lakeland Regional and United Healthcare had resumed negotiations.

Systemic Failure And Market Consolidation

These individual crises expose a systemic failure in American healthcare's economic architecture. Hospital consolidation has paradoxically weakened providers' bargaining positions.

When hospitals merge into large systems, insurance companies respond by fragmenting their networks, ensuring no single hospital system possesses sufficient market power to negotiate fairly. Simultaneously, insurance company consolidation has concentrated reimbursement power in fewer hands.

United Healthcare—which controls approximately 20 per cent of the US insurance market—has unilateral power to impose reimbursement terms that providers either accept or face network exclusion.

The company has used this power to systematically reduce payment rates whilst simultaneously implementing 'downcoding' policies that reclassify higher-acuity emergency cases as lower-acuity visits, triggering automatic payment reductions.

In November 2025, United Healthcare updated its Emergency Department Facility E/M coding policy to deploy algorithms that automatically downcode facility charges when the insurer's internal Optum tool deems the submitted codes 'too high.'

This policy effectively transfers coding authority from providers to an insurance company algorithm—a practice that medical associations warn violates professional standards and could harm patients by incentivising providers to undertreat or discourage complex cases.​

What Happens Next

As litigation proceeds through federal courts and mediation attempts continue between regional providers and insurers, American patients are beginning to recognise a fundamental problem: their insurance policies may not actually protect them when they need care most.

Emergency rooms—by definition—do not allow patients to choose preferred providers. Yet insurers increasingly penalise hospitals for treating emergency patients who happen to be out-of-network.

The resolution remains unclear. United Healthcare is withdrawing from Medicare Advantage plans in 109 US counties in 2026, affecting 180,000 beneficiaries, citing payment pressures from centres for Medicare and Medicaid Services alongside rising healthcare costs.

This suggests the company believes it cannot profitably operate under current payment environments—yet hospital systems argue they face identical cost pressures and are being squeezed from both directions.​

What is certain is that patients will pay the price. Whether through loss of access to trusted providers, higher out-of-pocket costs, or delayed care due to network uncertainty, the consequences of this healthcare industry war are already cascading into American households.

The suits and counter-suits may take years to resolve. By then, damage to the healthcare system may prove irreversible.