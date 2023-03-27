When Tottenham Hotspur announced they had parted ways with manager Antonio Conte on mutual consent, it was not surprising. After Conte's rant against Spurs and its players, the former's departure appeared like a mere formality.

Conte, who joined Spurs as their head coach in November 2021, was due to see his contract expire in the summer. However, on Sunday, Spurs announced in an official release that Conte had left his role of head coach with immediate effect.

"We can announce that Head Coach Antonio Conte has left the Club by mutual agreement. We achieved Champions League qualification in Antonio's first season at the Club. We thank Antonio for his contribution and wish him well for the future," Spurs said in a release.

Spurs also confirmed that "Cristian Stellini will take the team as Acting Head Coach for the remainder of the season, along with Ryan Mason as Assistant Head Coach."

Antonio Conte's rant against Spurs

Spurs are currently placed fourth in the 2022-23 Premier League table. But a top-four finish is far from secure as they are only two points ahead of fifth-placed Newcastle United and seven ahead of Liverpool FC. Both Newcastle and Liverpool have two games in hand.

While there had been rumours about Spurs being tired of Conte's failed methods, the Italian boss struck the final nail in the coffin himself by slamming Chairman Daniel Levy and the club's lack of trophies in the modern era after Spurs' 3-3 draw with Southampton on March 18.

After the team gave up a two-goal lead against the Saints in their last Premier League outing, Conte criticised the team for not wanting to play "under pressure." With 16 minutes to go at St. Mary's Stadium, Spurs led 3-1 and looked to move to third in the Premier League table. However, Harry Kane and co. conceded two late goals and gave up the opportunity of a third place in the league race.

"I'm not used to seeing this type of situation. I see a lot of selfish players and I don't see a team. We are 11 players that go into the pitch. I see selfish players, I see players that don't want to help each other and don't put their heart [in]," Conte said after the 3-3 draw.

"It is easy in this way [playing without pressure or importance]. Tottenham's story is this, 20 years there is the owner and they never won something but why? The fault is only for the club, or for every manager that stays here," added Conte.

Conte's record at Tottenham

Conte, who previously tasted success at Juventus and Chelsea as a manager, was in charge of Tottenham Hotspur for 76 games, with 41 victories and 23 defeats. He also failed to end the club's 15-year wait for silverware.

The Italian manager's only achievement at the North London club was to secure UEFA Champions League qualification for the ongoing season. But, Spurs have already been eliminated from the European competition following their Round-of-16 loss to AC Milan.

When Spurs signed Conte, after Mauricio Pochettino's departure, he was the a ray of hope for the club and its fans. Expectations were high considering the Italian boss has won league titles at three different clubs, including a Premier League victory at Chelsea.

Earlier this season, at one point, Conte's side looked great as they found themselves in the last 16 of the Champions League, in the fifth round of the FA Cup, and fourth in the Premier League. Now, just a few weeks on, the Spurs are simply playing for a doubtful top-four spot.

Even though Conte's second season at Spurs looks like a disappointment, he has left with the second-highest win percentage among permanent managers of the North London club – 58.18.

Tim Sherwood had a slightly better record than Conte with a win percentage of 59.09, but the former England midfielder was only appointed on an interim basis following the sacking of Andre Villas-Boas in 2013.

In the wake of Conte's exit, Spurs Chairman Levy has urged the club's supporters to get behind the team as they aim to finish the season on a high.

"We have 10 Premier League games remaining and we have a fight on our hands for a Champions League place. We all need to pull together. Everyone has to step up to ensure the highest possible finish for our Club and amazing, loyal supporters," said Levy.