A frustrated Antonio Conte slammed his "selfish" Tottenham players for throwing away a two-goal lead against Southampton in the Premier League.

Southampton held Tottenham at a 3-3 draw at St. Mary's Park on Saturday. In an extraordinary post-match rant, Conte lashed out at his players for not wanting to play "under pressure." With 16 minutes to go at Saints, Spurs led 3-1 and looked to clinch a win and move to third in the 2022-23 Premier League table.

However, Conte's side conceded two late goals, including James Ward-Prowse's stoppage-time penalty and that saw Spurs earn just one point at the end of the match on Saturday.

"I'm not used to seeing this type of situation. I see a lot of selfish players and I don't see a team. We are 11 players that go into the pitch. I see selfish players, I see players that don't want to help each other and don't put their heart [in]," Conte told reporters after the 3-3 draw.

This month has been pretty forgettable for Spurs, who were eliminated from both the FA Cup and the Champions League, leaving the club trophyless since 2008.

Regarding their current form, Conte said, "Because they are used to it here, they are used to it. They don't play for something important, yeah. They don't want to play under pressure, they don't want to play under stress. It is easy in this way. Tottenham's story is this. Twenty years there is the owner and they never won something but why? The fault is only for the club, or for every manager that stay here."

Spurs have failed to record a win in any of their last five away fixtures across all competitions. After four straight losses on the road, Spurs managed a draw that came against the Saints on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Conte's current contract with Spurs is until the summer, but there is a growing doubt that the Italian boss could leave before that.

Conte wants to be sacked in this international break.



Spurs should just put him out of his misery and do it tonight. https://t.co/K5gfers2ZQ — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) March 18, 2023

Footballer-turned-pundit Jamie Carragher has claimed 53-year-old Conte's outburst is a sign he wants to be sacked."Conte wants to be sacked in this international break. Spurs should just put him out of his misery and do it tonight," Carragher, who had a fine career with Liverpool, tweeted.

After Spurs' 3-3 draw, when Conte was quizzed if the lack of clarity over his future has affected the squad, the Italian boss replied, "You are finding an alibi, another alibi. You try to find an excuse for the players. The club has the responsibility for the transfer market. Every coach that stayed here has the responsibility and the players? The players? Where are the players?

"In my experience, I can tell you that if you want to be competitive, if you want to fight, you have to improve this aspect and this aspect, I can tell you, in this moment is really, really low."

Conte did not hesitate even for a second while criticising his players at Spurs. Conte went on to add that he only see 11 players at Tottenham who "play for themselves."

"There are 10 games to go and some people think we can fight. Fight for what with this spirit, this attitude, this commitment? What? For seventh, eighth, 10th place? I am not used to this position," said Conte before adding not only the club, the manager or the staff have to take responsibility, but the players also have to be involved in this situation "because it is time to change this situation if Tottenham want to change."

With the international break underway now, Spurs' next game is on April 3 as they are scheduled to travel to Merseyside to face off against Everton in the Premier League. Spurs have 49 points from 28 games in the Premier League.