Ariana Grande proved she doesn't take negative comments that easy. She gave a sharp reply to a fan who commented that her live performances seem a bit different. He said it seems her voice is autotune.

"It sounds like autotune and probably not live I mean you are a great singer and I love your voice and songs but this doesn't sound live," said a fan on Instagram. He went to the extent of claiming that the Grammy Award-winning vocalist might have used some computer software to make her voice appear clean.

Grande found a befitting reply to this comment. Without wasting much time she replied, "Naw with all due respect, I could do this in your living room for you, fam. With no sound mixing or help at all. I could do it on broadway (and did). I can do it in the shower. in the car. it's my gift / it's why I'm here," Comments By Celebrity shared a post on Instagram.

The 26-year-old singer added that she sings 30+ songs a night, all words. She added three heart smileys at the end of the reply.

Grande has been on the "Sweetener World Tour" but recently she had to cancel her meet-and-greet session in Antwerp because of a severe panic attack, Metro reports.

The singer took to Instagram to honestly share about her tryst with anxiety and depression. "I have been giving you all I've got and trying to push through as hard as I can and mask it. Today has been an extra rough one," Grande wrote. She added she has had a series of panic attacks and that it would be wise of her to not do the meet-and-greet and preserve her energy for the show.

The "Break up with your girlfriend" singer said that sometimes the panic attacks are beyond one's control. She became emotional before singing her hit number "Thank U, Next," mentioning the late Mac Miller. She was performing at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, her hometown.

Grande's "Sweetener World Tour's" next stop is London, on Wednesday, October 16.