Harry Gilbertson, now 18, has been publicly named as the teenager who murdered 12-year-old Ava White during Liverpool's Christmas light switch-on in November 2021. The fatal stabbing, which occurred on Church Street in the city centre, sent shockwaves through the nation and reignited debate over youth violence and knife crime.

Gilbertson was 14 at the time of the attack and had been protected by an anonymity order due to his age. That restriction was lifted in June 2025 following his 18th birthday. He was found guilty of murder in 2022 and is currently serving a life sentence.

What Happened That Night?

Ava had been out with friends, enjoying the festive lights when she confronted a group of boys, asking them to delete a video they had posted on Snapchat. The exchange quickly escalated. Gilbertson produced a knife and stabbed her in the neck.

The incident lasted just seconds. Ava collapsed, and while emergency services responded quickly, she was pronounced dead later that evening at Alder Hey Children's Hospital. What had started as a night of celebration turned into a scene of panic and horror, witnessed by families and children.

Where and When Did It Occur?

The attack took place on 25 November 2021, during Liverpool's city centre Christmas events. Church Street was packed with families. The lights had only just been switched on.

The date also coincided with the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, which lent tragic significance to the killing. Tributes flooded in from across the country as the city of Liverpool paused in mourning.

Who Is Harry Gilbertson?

Gilbertson, a local teenager, had been known to youth services and had a documented history of behavioural problems. During the trial, his defence highlighted that he had ADHD and attended a special educational school, though the judge ruled these details had no bearing on the severity of the crime.

In May 2022, a jury took just a few hours to convict him of murder. He was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 13 years. Until June 2025, his identity was legally protected.

Why Was His Identity Hidden?

UK law grants anonymity to minors involved in criminal proceedings. This legal protection typically expires when a defendant turns 18, unless extended by court order.

Ava's mother, Leanne White, had campaigned for Gilbertson's identity to be made public, arguing that the public had a right to know who was responsible for her daughter's death.

What Happened in Court?

During the trial, the court was shown CCTV footage, eyewitness testimony and Gilbertson's digital footprint. He claimed the stabbing was accidental, but footage showed him fleeing the scene, laughing, and discarding his coat and the weapon.

The judge described Ava's murder as 'cruel' and 'utterly senseless'. Gilbertson had a documented pattern of carrying knives and violent behaviour, despite his young age.

What Comes Next?

Gilbertson is currently serving his sentence at a youth offenders' facility but will be transferred to an adult prison as he ages. He will be eligible for parole in 2035. Any decision on early release will depend on rehabilitation progress and risk assessments.

Meanwhile, Ava's family continues to campaign for stricter knife crime laws. They launched the Ava White Foundation, which provides emergency bleed control kits and promotes awareness in schools. Her mother has vowed to ensure that Ava's legacy is one of change, not tragedy.