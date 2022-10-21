A three-year-old girl and her family were visiting a zoo in Sulaymaniyah, Kurdistan Region in northern Iraq, on October 18, when the unthinkable happened: a bear viciously tore her arm off after she put it through the fence.

Local media reported that the girl was rushed to a hospital in Sulaymaniyah to undergo surgery immediately. Photos released by The Sun showed the little girl's white t-shirt to be stained with huge bloodstains. The unnamed girl was shown to be on a trolley with her arm heavily bandaged.

The Mirror reports that officials have ordered the city zoo to temporarily close while investigations are taking place and present safety procedures are being reviewed and improved upon.

Comments and reactions on social media were divided on who was most at fault for the horrific situation. Some think the negligent parents were at fault for allowing the toddler to put her arm through the fence. Others think the zoo's management is to blame for having inadequate safety measures in their animals' enclosures.

