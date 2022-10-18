Lola Daviet, twelve years old, was last seen walking into her building with an unknown woman. Hours later, her body was packed in a suitcase and left just outside her home in Paris. The Telegraph reports that she is believed to have been raped and tortured before being murdered.

Lola was reported missing after she failed to return home on a school day. Worried for her daughter's safety, Lola's mother, Delphine went to the police at 5 pm on Friday and posted when she became worried for her daughter's safety and posted about it online. She wrote, "alert abduction of our daughter lola seen last time at 15:20 in the company of a girl we don't know in our residence. She got white jeans on. A white sweater with a hood. As well as his grey backpack. Please help us find her."

Hours later, a homeless man called the police to report that a trunk was left unattended inside the courtyard of the girl's home. Police found Lola's body tied up inside the suitcase. The autopsy found multiple stab wounds to the throat and body and reported that the girl was killed by air deprivation (asphyxiation).

According to the French newspaper Le Monde, the body was also covered in "inscriptions." Her mouth was covered with tape, and numbers one and zero were "placed" on Lola's body along with "a device."

The authorities have made several arrests, including a female suspect and the homeless man who found the body.

Police released that there is no apparent motive for the murder. Their prime suspect seems to be suffering from psychiatric problems and has been living on the streets, unemployed. The official investigation of the case is for the "rape of a minor committed with acts of torture and barbarism" and for "the concealing of a corpse."