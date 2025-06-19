Jeremy Allen White is garnering early praise for his performance (so far) as Bruce Springsteen. In the recently released trailer for the upcoming biopic Deliver Me From Nowhere, White's voice has stunned on social media.

Known for his Emmy-winning role in The Bear, he now steps into a new role as The Boss. Notably, this is known as one of the most formative eras in Springsteen's career. After the trailer dropped a day ago, people had to know: Is that Jeremy Allen White's actual voice?

Fan Reactions and White's Preparation for the Role

As mentioned, fans of both Springsteen and White were largely positive. In a post on X with over 24K likes, one fan said 'HE'S GETTING THAT OSCAR IDC'.

illuminati allegations incoming bc he definitely sold his soul for that voice https://t.co/VRSAODiw3c — rey (@senseofurge) June 18, 2025

Another user quoted the post, saying 'illuminati allegations incoming bc he definitely sold his soul for that voice.' This post, however, had over 100K likes and over 6.8 million views.

In the same post, netizens have sparked debates on whether or not this is his actual voice. One user said it was 'some serious witchcraft,' while another said 'it could always be AI enhancing or something.'

The post's creator then responded saying that White did in fact sing himself. They cited a clip from an interview on Collider with Marc Maron. He said White 'is doing his own singing and there were times where Bruce didn't know whether what he was listening to was him or Jeremy.'

In fact, White had help from a vocal coach and learned how to play the guitar for this specific role. With this considered, the praise he's receiving is undoubtedly well-earned. This should remove any doubt on whether Springsteen's voice is going to be dubbed over White's for the upcoming film.

About Springsteen's Biopic 'Deliver Me From Nowhere'

Deliver Me From Nowhere is based on a book authored by Warren Zanes released in 2023. The biopic will focus on how Springsteen made the critically acclaimed album 'Nebraska' in 1982. However, doing so means pushing the buttons of a record label.

Again, it stars Jeremy Allen White, three-time Emmy winner for his performance in The Bear. The project is set to be run by Scott Cooper, who was able to direct Jeff Bridges to an Academy Award for Best Actor for 'Crazy Heart'.

For reference, White is 33 years old, which is roughly the same age as Springsteen when he recorded the album. As per BBC, it ended up being a downbeat series of character studies recorded acoustically in his home bedroom.

The trailer shows White playing the harmonica, singing Nebraska, and Springsteen's hit song Born To Run. Springsteen laying down some of the songs is one of the things that stand out in the trailer. It depicts his determination to follow his muse at the expense of commercial success.

All things considered, both Springsteen and White are probably more than excited for the film to come out. This has been established as a raw, stripped-back project seen as a turning point in Springsteen's discography. Someone with the calibre of White is certain to do it justice.