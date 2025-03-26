US Senator Bernie Sanders abruptly walked out of a recent appearance on ABC News' This Week after being asked whether progressive Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) should challenge Senator Chuck Schumer for his seat. The fiery exit came during a conversation with host Jonathan Karl, who broached the topic amid growing discontent among progressives regarding Democratic leadership.

The interview began cordially enough, but tensions rose when Karl questioned Sanders on whether AOC should consider a Senate run against Schumer, especially after the minority leader voted in favour of a Republican-backed continuing resolution to prevent a government shutdown. Sanders, clearly irritated, dismissed the question as 'nonsense' and abruptly ended the conversation.

'Inside the Beltway stuff,' Sanders muttered as he stood up, waving off the line of questioning. 'There are bigger fish to fry,' he added, emphasising that internal party speculation was a distraction from more urgent national issues.

Sanders Shuts Down Presidential Speculation

Before storming off, Karl managed to squeeze in one final question about Sanders' own political future. The 83-year-old senator firmly ruled out another presidential bid, stating candidly, 'I'm old and tired.'

Sanders, who has long championed progressive policies and grassroots activism, appeared more interested in discussing the substance of current political challenges than engaging in party leadership speculation.

Sanders and AOC Rally Against 'Oligarchy'

The incident followed Sanders' recent collaboration with Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez on a 'Fighting Oligarchy' tour. Last weekend, over 30,000 people attended their joint rally in Denver, Colorado, where they criticised President Donald Trump and his close ally, Tesla and X (formerly Twitter) owner Elon Musk.

In the interview, Karl remarked, 'You're out there with AOC today,' before being cut off by Sanders, who instead shifted focus to the broader wave of young progressives energising the Democratic Party.

'One of the untold stories of what's going on in American politics right now is that in the House of Representatives, you have dozens and dozens of strong, smart, disciplined, hard-working young people in the Progressive Caucus,' Sanders said. Of Ocasio-Cortez, he added: 'She's extraordinary. I'm impressed by her work in Congress, and she inspires young people all over the country.'

But when asked if he would like to see her join him in the Senate, Sanders stood up and ended the interview with a brief, 'OK, Jonathan, thanks.'

Schumer Under Fire From Progressives

During the interview, Sanders did not shy away from criticising Senator Chuck Schumer, the Senate Minority Leader, for his support of the Republican-led continuing resolution passed the previous week.

'It was an absolute failure of Democratic leadership,' Sanders said. When Karl asked for clarification, Sanders confirmed, 'Well, Schumer is the leader of the party, and it should not have happened. No question about it.'

However, the senator stopped short of endorsing a primary challenge against Schumer, stating that his criticism was directed at the Democratic Party as a whole. 'The Democratic Party is dominated by billionaires, just like the Republican Party,' he said.

Growing Calls for Schumer to Step Down

While Sanders remained cautious, other Democrats have been more direct. Figures within the progressive wing of the party, including Ocasio-Cortez, have expressed frustration with Schumer's leadership and are reportedly considering supporting a more progressive challenger in the next primary, which isn't until 2028.

Despite the backlash, Schumer has defended his vote for the continuing resolution, arguing that it was necessary to prevent a government shutdown that would have strengthened Trump and his allies, including DOGE coin promoter Elon Musk. He has made it clear that he has no intention of stepping down.

In the meantime, Sanders continues to rally progressives across the country, reinforcing his support for grassroots activism and economic reform while staying sharply critical of establishment figures in both major parties. Though his ABC walk-off drew headlines, his message remains focused: the fight against inequality, corporate influence, and political complacency is far from over.