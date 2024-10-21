It looks like shoppers will have to adjust their Thanksgiving Day plans as Best Buy has made a surprising announcement: all its stores will be closed all day.

In a move that's becoming more common among major retailers, Best Buy has announced it will be closed on Thanksgiving Day as the company wants to give its employees a much-needed break.

Retailers like Walmart and Target have been pushing Black Friday deals into Thanksgiving Day for decades, creating a shopping frenzy that continues even after the holiday is over. However, in recent years, there has been a shift.

Best Buy Stores Will Remain Closed On Thanksgiving Day

Since 2020, most retailers have decided to keep their stores closed on Thanksgiving Day. Best Buy is joining other retailers in a movement to prioritise employee well-being and family time during the holidays.

This year, the company will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. Shoppers looking for early Black Friday deals may need to change their plans, but they won't miss out on the savings as Best Buy is expected to offer its best deals online. Customers can choose from free delivery or contactless curbside pickup, making it easy to shop from home.

Retailers often see a surge in sales on Thanksgiving Day. In 2022, bargain-hunting Americans took advantage of steep discounts to purchase a wide range of items, from toys to electronics, during the five-day Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday shopping extravaganza.

While in-store shopping is unavailable, customers can use Best Buy's many online offers. This decision is part of a broader trend among major retailers to prioritise employee well-being and respond to shifting consumer preferences.

However, there's another reason why keeping stores closed could be beneficial. A recent survey reveals that some workers remain concerned about their personal safety during the holiday season.

Safety Concerns Linger Amidst Holiday Shopping Frenzy

A recent report from Motorola Solutions shows that retail workers and managers are increasingly concerned about safety incidents in their stores, especially as the holiday shopping season begins.

According to the survey, U.S. retail workers and managers have seen an increase in petty theft (54 percent), grab-and-run incidents (35 percent), and hostile customer interactions (31 percent) in their stores over the past year.

This has led nearly two-thirds to feel at least somewhat concerned for their personal safety at work as the holiday shopping season.

"The holiday bustle can be a stressful time for retailers. Sales associates and managers shouldn't have to be concerned about their safety on top of everything else," said Sharon Hong, vice president, Ecosystem Solutions at Motorola Solutions.

"Our report found that retail workers are looking for more technology that can help them be better aware of safety threats, spot illicit activity, and communicate quickly and seamlessly with other employees and first responders should an incident arise," the top executive explained.

Key Findings

Retail workers and managers use outdated communication methods, such as landline phones and PA systems, to report safety concerns during store emergencies. Many resort to yelling to alert coworkers. These methods often fail to provide a swift connection with public safety officials in an emergency.

Retail workers and managers believe that advanced technologies like AI-powered gun detection, access control systems, wearable panic buttons, and license plate readers could significantly improve their sense of safety in the workplace. While their stores currently have basic security measures like video surveillance and alarm systems, they see the potential of these newer technologies to enhance their safety.

Many retailers are actively improving their safety and security measures. In the past year, about one-third of retail workers and managers have seen new safety initiatives implemented. These include increased emergency response training, better communication about incidents, and additional security personnel.

Retail workers who feel unsafe are more likely to quit their jobs. Some respondents said they've considered leaving retail due to safety concerns. Retailers that prioritise store safety and security can improve employee morale and retention.

"The retail industry employs tens of millions of Americans and contributes trillions to the U.S. economy each year," said Hong. "Technology, communication channels and preparedness training can help to create safer store environments for employees and shoppers alike."

While many retailers are investing in safety measures to improve the workplace for their employees, the upcoming closure of the Best Buy location after 30 years highlights the ongoing challenges faced by the retail industry.

Long-Standing Best Buy Location To Close After 30 Years

A popular Best Buy location is on the verge of closing its doors after thirty years. This is the latest in a series of store closures announced by the consumer electronics company.

The Gaithersburg 270 Center opened in the 1990s and will close its doors for the last time on October 26. This closure was not unexpected for former shoppers at the location. According to The MocoShow, shoppers expressed their opinions in the comments section.

One person said: "When they stopped selling movies, that's when I stopped shopping there." Another added: "This is how they killed their business model. Take everything out that drew in the foot traffic like movies and music."

"Now I only have to go there every ten to fifteen years to pick out a new washer, dryer, refrigerater, computer or something else along those lines." A third commented: "No loss, Best Buys hasn't been best for a long time now."

In an earnings call, CEO Corie Barry announced that Best Buy plans to close between 10 and 15 stores in 2024 and a similar number in 2025. This means 25 or more stores could be closed by the end of next year.

Barry noted that the retailer was trying to "strike a balance between its workforce and consumer interest." On that call, CFO Matthew Bilunas said Best Buy would "continue to close existing traditional stores during our rigorous review of stores as their leases come up for renewal."