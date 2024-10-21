Following Amazon's lead, Walmart and Home Depot have joined the tiny home market, aiming to address soaring rental costs in the US.

Homeowners looking to reduce their living expenses and increase their savings have reecently turned to tiny homes. With an impressive array of tiny home options, Walmart is working on a new stylish design. Interested buyers can own the chain's Tiny House mobile room, Home On Wheels, for $21,888.

Tiny Storage Solutions

These trailer home options are hassle-free, and don't need building permits. Moreover, it boasts all the amenities needed for a comfortable living space, such as a full kitchen and bathroom. Constructed with durable aluminium and steel exterior cladding, this home is a four-season option for those seeking off-grid living.

The unit measures 75 square feet, 10 feet long, 8 feet wide, and 9 feet tall, providing a compact yet comfortable space.

Walmart offers a hassle-free storage shed for $2,500. It requires no measuring or cutting and features a full-sized window, 64-inch double doors, and 7-inch wide walls. Weather-resistant siding comes with a 15-year warranty for added customer peace of mind.

However, it is worth noting that Walmart is not the only Amazon rival offering a variety of tiny home kits. DIY enthusiasts are flocking to Home Depot to purchase a complete home for just $23,000.

Home Depot's Tiny Home Revolution

In response to the rising popularity of tiny homes, Home Depot has launched its own collection of compact living spaces. The unbranded Chill Out 1 Bed 1 Bath crib from Home Depot is a great option for budget-conscious individuals.

The materials will be delivered to your door after purchasing the Chill Out 1 Bed 1 Bath crib for $22,999. While assembly is required, reviews highlight its ease of construction.

The 305-square-foot steel frame kit includes everything you need to complete your tiny home's exterior, including doors, windows, roofing, and siding. Before moving in, you must provide the concrete foundation, utility connections, and interior finishes.

Tiny Homes: A Growing Trend

As the popularity of tiny homes continues to rise, retailers offer various options. Amazon is now selling a customisable three-bedroom tiny home for $11,698.

The 20-foot by 40-foot home is fully equipped with a kitchen, bathroom, and bedrooms. Amazon offers free delivery; the home should arrive within four days of your order. Home Depot offers the Getaway Small Space Complete DIY Kit.

The kit features a steel frame, ensuring greater durability and weather resistance than wood. This American steel frame is designed to withstand termites, rot, mould, rodents, and fire.

Major retailers, from Walmart to Home Depot, offer various tiny home options to suit different budgets and preferences. Whether you're looking for a pre-built home or a DIY project, the tiny home trend provides a practical and affordable alternative to traditional housing.

Some individuals are exploring alternative living arrangements in response to rising housing costs. For example, Christine Blue, a 41-year-old New York City mother, reduced her monthly rent from $2,500 to $340 by moving into a tent in the woods with her son.

Another creative individual, Caitlin, found a unique solution to high rent by living in an underground bunker for only $500 a month. This innovative approach inspires more people to move into tiny homes to escape expensive rental properties.