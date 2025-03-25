Many great marketing and customer service platforms are circulating the digital sphere. Each offers the ability to reduce bottlenecks and automate and simplify scaling your business. But how do you know which is worth investing in and that will solve a problem you're currently struggling with?

The truth is, there's also no one-size-fits-all marketing or customer service platform. Even if there were, it wouldn't work. Why? Because not every business's needs and pain points are the same.

We've identified seven leading platforms in their respective niches to help you find your business's best marketing and customer service platforms. Each platform offers unique strengths, from all-in-one solutions like HubSpot to CRM powerhouses like Salesforce.

Let's have a look at the best platforms and break down their key benefits.

WhatsApp Business: Communication

Best suited to: Small to medium-sized businesses (SMEs) looking for a simple and accessible way to speak with their customer base directly.

WhatsApp Business is, well, what you might think it is. It's a dedicated version of the popular messaging app for businesses. With over 3 billion users globally, it provides a familiar and direct channel for companies to engage with their customers.

This platform stands out because of its familiarity and simplicity. There's no laborious set-up process, and most people use or have at least heard of WhatsApp, so they know what to expect.

It's particularly useful for SMEs looking for a cost-effective and accessible way to stay connected with customers, regardless of their industry.

Alternatively, suppose your customers use multiple chat apps like WhatsApp Business or Messenger. In that case, you can merge them into one omnichannel messaging platform to better enable your marketing, sales, or customer service conversations with them.

Mailchimp: Email Marketing and Automation

Best suited to: Small to medium-sized businesses launching email marketing campaigns.

What Mailchimp does best is make email marketing simple.

Its user-friendly features allow beginners to create and manage their campaigns easily. The drag-and-drop email builder, audience segmentation, and A/B testing capabilities allow anyone, novice or expert, to send out professional-looking emails and campaigns.

This is particularly useful for businesses pitching to prospective customers, creating personalised email newsletters, and streamlining evergreen brand awareness campaigns.

Mailchimp is packed full of useful features to achieve this, too, including:

Landing pages

Campaign templates

Personalised email designers

Social ads, post scheduling

Automation

What sets Mailchimp apart from its competition is its commitment to automation. The platform enables businesses to set up automated email sequences triggered by customer behaviour.

Whether it's welcoming new subscribers, nurturing leads, or re-engaging dormant customers, Mailchimp's automation makes managing campaigns a breeze.

Zendesk: Scalable Support

Best suited to: Large teams with complex customer support needs.

Zendesk's mission is to 'simplify the complexity of business and make it easy for companies and customers to create connections.'

Zendesk's standout feature is its ticketing system. It helps businesses efficiently manage and resolve customer questions, requests, and concerns. Businesses of any size will benefit from using Zendesk, as it makes tools for pretty much every industry, including a helpdesk, live chat, sales, email marketing, and customer engagement software.

Suppose you're a business with complex product offerings and a large team (500+ employees) and are looking for a super customisable reporting platform. In that case, Zendesk will likely be a good fit for you.

Hubspot: All-in-one Marketing and CRM

It is best suited to: Businesses wanting one centralised system to handle their marketing, sales, and service under one roof.

HubSpot has truly cemented its place in the marketing world. This all-in-one platform combines marketing automation, customer relationship management (CRM), email marketing, and customer support to create a comprehensive business toolkit.

HubSpot's CRM capabilities allow businesses to manage and nurture customer relationships effectively. Its user-friendly interface and features like contact segmentation and lead scoring enable marketers to deliver personalised content efficiently.

Regarding customer service, HubSpot's ticketing system streamlines support inquiries to provide customers with super-fast solutions, and its integrated knowledge base and live chat further enhance customer interactions.

Plus, HubSpot's ability to track customer interactions and gather valuable data for marketing campaigns is beneficial. The HubSpot platform has been instrumental for companies looking to align their marketing and service teams for a unified customer experience.

Salesforce: CRM and Data Insights

Best suited to: Businesses needing advanced CRM and personalisation at scale.

Founded in 1999, Salesforce remains one of the world's most popular and trusted software companies.

At its core, Salesforce enables organisations to manage their customer relationships precisely. It provides a 360-degree view of customers, helping businesses understand their needs and preferences.

Salesforce's AI-powered analytics offer valuable insights, facilitating personalised marketing strategies. Salesforce's Marketing Cloud empowers companies to:

Create targeted campaigns

Automate workflows

Track customer interactions

It's a go-to choice for businesses looking to align their marketing efforts with their CRM data seamlessly.

On the customer service front, Salesforce Service Cloud offers excellent features like case management, a knowledge base, and intelligent chatbots, all of which make learning about its clients and providing support when needed easy and efficient.

Salesforce's versatility and scalability have attracted diverse businesses, from startups to global corporations. So don't be put off if you're an SME; Salesforce caters to almost any business, big or small, looking to manage and grow customer relationships.

Hootsuite: Social Media Scheduling and Monitoring

This service is best suited to: Brands managing multiple social media channels or smaller teams requiring help scheduling bulk social media posts.

Hootsuite is branded the #1 social media management tool and has seen considerable success since its humble beginnings in 2008.

Hootsuite is designed to help businesses save time, grow their social media followings, and convert scrollers into buyers. It offers a range of features that ultimately make social media management much easier.

What stands out most is its scheduling and multi-platform management capabilities. This allows businesses to plan and automate their social media posts and ensure content is delivered consistently and optimally, even when the team is offline or stuck in a meeting.

Managing multiple social media accounts isn't easy, but Hootsuite's dashboard allows you to monitor and engage with your audience across various platforms, ensuring a unified online presence. You can also monitor mentions, keywords, and hashtags to ensure you never miss a beat.

Intercom: Conversational Customer Engagement

Best suited to SaaS companies and startups wanting live, human-centric customer support.

Intercom shines as a platform that prioritises real-time, personalised interactions. Designed to create meaningful relationships with customers, Intercom bridges the gap between marketing, customer support, and engagement.

Intercom uses automated chatbots and an AI-enhanced inbox to maximise team efficiency and provide customers with super-fast responses and solutions to their queries. Additionally, Intercom's Messenger delivers conversational support to your customers when they need help with your product.

Its integration capabilities make it a versatile addition to the marketing and customer service tech stack. It seamlessly connects with CRMs, helpdesk software, and other tools, facilitating a unified customer experience.

The success stories associated with Intercom often revolve around businesses aiming to provide exceptional customer service and engagement. Startups, SaaS companies, and e-commerce enterprises have embraced Intercom to streamline communication and support, ultimately enhancing customer satisfaction.

Final Thoughts

There are no one-size-fits-all solutions when it comes to choosing a marketing or customer service platform. It all depends on your business's unique needs and on identifying platforms that will make connecting and communicating with customers easier.

Most of these platforms offer trial runs for you to test before you commit to a plan, so choose one that best suits your needs and have fun experimenting!