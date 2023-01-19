Gun Appreciation Day started out as a holiday of protest against potential gun control measures but is now observed to celebrate gun safety and care. Guns are incredibly powerful machines that can be deadly when used improperly. A gun owner must know how to treat their firearm with respect and expertise. Luckily, there are several shooting ranges in the U.K. that can teach you how to look after guns and prevent accidental gun deaths by knowing how to handle and store guns safely, especially away from the reach of children.

QLeisure – Brighton & Sussex Experiences

Their outdoor 50m shooting range is fully equipped with a range of different targets. They also have an undercover shooting area for a more thrilling experience. At QLeisure, it is a full teaching experience for their customers, their entire shooting session is a one-to-one class with experienced staff on a tuition basis.

Wakefield Rifle & Pistol Club

This shooting range offers two firearm ranges, 25 and 20 yards for competition shooting and has access to Ministry of Defence Ranges that allows for Long distance shooting out to 600+ yards.

The location is also home office approved with a safe environment for shooters of all ages and abilities

Phoenix Range

Phoenix Range prides itself on delivering the "ultimate shooting experience." They have various membership tiers to cater to families and businesses on the lookout for a shared shooting experience with their peers.

Before you go buy your first firearm and try it out at a shooting range, remember to make sure you read the firearms act of 1968. It says:

It is an offence for a person prohibited by Section 21 of the Firearms Act 1968 to have a firearm or ammunition in his/her possession at any time.

This applies to any person sentenced to imprisonment, a suspended term of imprisonment or youth custody or detention in any young offenders institution for three months or more.

A person sentenced to a suspension or term of imprisonment period between 3 months and 3 years is prohibited for 5 years from the date of release.

A person sentenced to a suspension or term of imprisonment of 3 years or more is prohibited for life.

It is an offence for a person to transfer, let, hire, or lend a firearm or ammunition to someone he/she knows or has reasonable grounds for believing to be a prohibited person.