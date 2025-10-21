Amazon founder Jeff Bezos sold his Seattle mansion this spring for a record $63 million (£47 million). He sold the mansion after two years of living in a Miami compound with three properties worth $250 million (£186.8 million) with his wife, Lauren Sanchez.

As of April, the mansion became the most expensive home ever sold in Washington State. Bezos sold the program to Cayan Investments. The Amazon founder purchased the 9,420-square-foot property in 2019 for $37.5 million (£28 million), around the time he separated from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.

Home prices in Seattle have been surging since the city became a tech hub, with average home prices in downtown Seattle over $8 million (£5.9 million). Bezos' former mansion in the elite neighbourhood of Hunts Point in King County is a few miles from the Amazon headquarters and other major companies like Apple, Google, and Microsoft.

Before Bezos, the property was owned by the late art collector and luxury travel exec Barney Ebsworth. Bezos and Sánchez relocated to Miami from Seattle, citing personal and professional reasons. 'My parents have always been my biggest supporters,' Bezos had stated earlier in a social media post. He had also mentioned that Blue Origin is increasingly shifting operations to Cape Canaveral in Florida.

'I've lived in Seattle longer than I've lived anywhere else and have so many amazing memories here,' Bezos had stated in the relocation post on Instagram. 'Seattle, you will always have a piece of my heart.'

His three mansions in the billionaire bunker of Indian Creek village island in Florida can be accessed only through a guarded bridge.

Financial experts believe Bezos saved over $1 billion (£747.5 million) in taxes in 2024 by moving to Florida. The state doesn't charge state income or capital gains taxes, compared to Washington, which recently imposed a 7% tax on long-term capital gains for selling assets over $250,000 (£186,895). Bezos will also avoid estate tax since Florida doesn't impose it, which will save his heirs much more money in the future.

'Florida is very, very favourable for someone like Jeff Bezos,' according to John Pantekidis, managing partner at TwinFocus, which manages over $7 billion (£5.2 billion) for ultrahigh-net-worth individuals.

Now, he and Sanchez live in a three-mansion compound in Indian Creek. Bezos bought his latest Miami property, spanning 12,000 square feet, in 2024 for $90 million (£67.2 million).

Bezos has made major financial decisions in recent years. He has consistently offloaded Amazon shares worth tens of billions of dollars, and some regulatory filings show that many of those shares were gifted to non-profit organisations.

Reports have emerged that the billionaire might be using the funds to advance his Blue Origin venture. The Bezos-founded rocket company directly rivals Elon Musk's SpaceX. It is working on the New Glenn rocket to carry satellites and other cargo into space.

'The only reason we are taking Blue Origin more seriously is because Bezos is bankrolling it,' Space Capital investor Chad Anderson told The New York Times last year. 'They have spent a ridiculous amount of money.' He estimated the figure to be around $14 billion (£10.4 billion).

Disclaimer: Our digital media content is for informational purposes only and not investment advice. Please conduct your own analysis or seek professional advice before investing. Remember, investments are subject to market risks and past performance doesn't indicate future returns.