Kenneth Griffin leads one of the most successful hedge funds in the world. As the founder and CEO of Citadel Advisors, Griffin is widely recognised for his open-mindedness to diverse asset classes and quantitative investing approach. Citadel has generated over $74 billion (£54.7 billion) in net gains since its inception in 1990.

Just after Citadel Advisors bought nearly 1 million shares of HCM II Acquisition (Nasdaq:HOND) days before the blank-cheque company received approval from the US Securities and Exchange Commission for its merger with Terrestrial Energy, the hedge fund disclosed it collectively purchased 18 million shares of an AI company and a quantum computing firm on 25th September, both over which have surged over 30% in the past month, with one stock over 70%.

According to the 2nd October filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, Griffin's Citadel purchased over 14.9 million shares of a pure-play AI company called Rezolve AI (Nasdaq:RZLV) at an average buy price of $6.67 (£4.95) per share for a total of almost $100 million (£74.2 million). The stock surged over 25% on Thursday, and is up almost 71% in the past one month.

Moreover, Citadel Advisors also purchased over 3.4 million shares of Quantum Computing (Nasdaq:QUBT), which has rallied over 5.3% on Thursday and 32.7% in the past one month. The investment was worth $70.3 million (£52.2 million) at an average buy price of $20.58 (£15.29) per share.

Rezolve AI, which offers AI-powered commerce solutions, announced Wednesday that its H1 revenue increased a whopping 426% year-over-year to $6.3 million (£4.6 million) and has achieved an annual recurring revenue of over $90 million (£66.8 million) year-to-date, materially beating consensus estimates.

The company raised its 2025 ARR exit rate to at least $150 million (£111.4 million) and set 2026 guidance of $500 million (£371.3 million), indicating demand momentum and accelerated adoption of its Brain Suite, which enables agentic commerce, by enterprises across the world.

'Rezolve AI is building the indispensable infrastructure for the age of Agentic Commerce,' said Daniel Wagner, CEO of Rezolve AI. 'Since the first half of 2025, we have doubled enterprise adoption, delivered SaaS margins among the very best in the industry...With our Brain Suite being Agentic Commerce ready and with the backing of partners like Microsoft and Google, we are at the forefront of the AI revolution.'

Elsewhere, Quantum Computing shares are rallying hard, days after the photonics and quantum optics technology firm said it will debut its Quantum Secure Solution, a commercial time-energy-based quantum secure network, to advance quantum communications. The network is built on entangled time-energy quantum modes for higher data density, greater scalability and security for sensitive data. More importantly, it is broadband-compatible and operates at room temperature, eliminating the requirement for cryogenics.

'We believe quantum-secure communication should be practical, scalable, and future-proof,' said Yuping Huang, CEO of Quantum Computing. 'Our solution is not theoretical. It's built for deployment in real-world infrastructure today.'

Over a week ago, the company also closed an oversubscribed offering of over 26.8 million common shares for gross proceeds of $500 million. Net proceeds from the offering will provide the company with an adequate runway to speed up commercialization efforts, plan strategic acquisitions, upsize its workforce, and use for general corporate purposes.

Disclaimer: Our digital media content is for informational purposes only and not investment advice. Please conduct your own analysis or seek professional advice before investing. Remember, investments are subject to market risks and past performance doesn't indicate future returns.