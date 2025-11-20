The wealthiest people on Earth are mostly from the high-growth technology sector. However, the rankings change every so often depending on their company's earnings and stock performance. Google co-founder Larry Page has unseated Amazon's Jeff Bezos as the third richest man in the world following the release of Gemini 3.

Google parent Alphabet also saw its stock pop 3% on Wednesday due to AI optimism. The share price hit an all-time high of $304.25 in intraday trading. Google believes that Gemini 3 is its most intelligent AI model. The capabilities of versions 1, 2, and 2.5 are stacked in version 3 plus more.

According to Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet and Google, 'Like the generations before it, Gemini 3 is once again advancing the state of the art. In this new chapter, we'll continue to push the frontiers of intelligence, agents, and personalization to make AI truly helpful for everyone.'

Not a Conventional Company

Larry Page co-founded Google with Sergey Brin in 1998, initially working from a borrowed garage. They developed the PageRank algorithm, which revolutionized internet search by ranking websites based on their link structures.

Sergey was a data mining expert, while Larry wanted to test his PageRank mechanism. In 2019, the founders said, 'Google is not a conventional company. We do not intend to become one.' Page held the CEO position at Google twice, from 1997 to 2001 and 2011 to 2015.

After restructuring Google to form Alphabet in 2015, Page became the president of the newly created holding company. He stepped down as CEO of Alphabet in December 2019 but remained a member of the board of directors.

Rising Fortune

The surge of the Alphabet stock mid-week simultaneously increased Larry Page's net worth by $7.6 billion. His ownership stake is 3.2%. Based on the latest Forbes Real-Time Billionaires List, he now ranks third after Tesla's Elon Musk and Oracle's Larry Ellison. Meanwhile, Sergey Brin, gained $7 billion with his 2.9% share in Alphabet.

Before this feat, Larry Page's and Sergey Brin's net worth had increased by $50 billion over the past three months, outpacing most tech leaders this year. Only Larry Ellison had a bigger wealth gain during the period.

The news that Warren Buffett, through Berkshire Hathaway, bought $4.3 billion worth of Alphabet shares boosted the mega-cap tech stock. In Q3 2025, Alphabet's revenue reached more than $100 billion for the first time.

Young Multi-Billionaires

When Alphabet went public in 2004, it raised $1.67 billion and lifted its market value to $23 billion. Today, the Google parent's market cap stands at $3.53 trillion, making it the world's fourth-largest company. Larry Page and Sergey Brin were instant multi-billionaires at age 27.

The Google co-founders have successfully achieved their mission to organize the world's information and make it universally accessible and useful. According to Semrush, Google.com is the most visited website globally. As of October 2025, the monthly visits are around 105.6 billion.

Larry Page's fortune could rise further with Gemini 3, Alphabet's new growth catalyst.

Disclaimer: Our digital media content is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please conduct your own analysis or seek professional guidance before investing. Remember, investments are subject to market risks, and past performance does not guarantee future results.