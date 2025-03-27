A wave of concern has swept across the United Kingdom following a recent health scare that has reignited fears of a potential resurgence of the infamous Black Death. While the name evokes memories of a devastating past, the possibility of bubonic plague has unexpectedly captured public attention.

A UK health agency has admitted to an error after incorrectly stating that a person had recently contracted bubonic plague. Best known for causing the Black Death scare, the plague was responsible for the deaths of over 50 million people throughout Europe in the 14th century.

To grasp the scale of its devastation, the pandemic wiped out nearly half of the continent's population.

Bubonic Plague Scare In The UK

The Sun indicates that a laboratory communication from the UK's Health Security Agency (HSA) for the week ending 13 March was the initial point of information regarding the recently discussed human bubonic plague occurrence.

The Black Death is set to reprise their role as the Bubonic Plague after 672 years away, in a harrowing new storyline set to play out this summer



Of their return, the deadly virus said "I've been away for a while, but I'm back now, with some surprises for you. Watch this space" https://t.co/voWntQ3bDi pic.twitter.com/ok5qVE8Dj4 — teened peaches🍑 (@BRATTYBARBl) March 26, 2025

On 26 March, the news source pointed out that HSA officials subsequently stated the report was wrong. Authorities supposedly attributed the error to a mix-up in the lab. The Sun also mentioned that work is being done to correct the information.

What You Need To Know About Bubonic Plague

The Black Plague is an illness caused by Yersinia pestis bacteria. This microorganism can spread between animals and humans and is commonly present in small mammals and the fleas that live on them.

The infection has two other main clinical presentations: septicemic and pneumonic. The bubonic form is the most widespread type of plague. This specific kind is marked by sore, inflamed lymph glands or 'buboes.'

How Humans Catch Plague

According to the CDC and WHO, the ways plague moves from animals to humans involve being bitten by fleas that carry the infection, having direct contact with infected animal matter, and breathing in tiny infected particles released into the air.

If bubonic plague isn't quickly addressed with antibiotics, the patient is at risk of developing the significantly more dangerous septicemic or pneumonic types of the illness. WHO says, 'the pneumonic form is invariably fatal, unless treated early. It is especially contagious and can trigger severe epidemics through person-to-person contact via droplets in the air.'

Signs Of Bubonic Plague To Watch For

The signs of bubonic plague can include a rapid onset of high temperature and shivering. Individuals may also experience discomfort in their stomach, arms, and legs, along with headaches. A key indicator is the development of large, swollen, and painful lumps (buboes) in the lymph nodes, which can eventually discharge pus.

The Cleveland Clinic reports that septicemic plague can manifest with signs like blackened tissue from gangrene, often seen in the fingers or toes, or uncharacteristic bleeding. Those with pneumonic plague may also struggle to breathe and cough up blood. In some instances, people may also feel nauseous or vomit.

How To Protect Yourself From Bubonic Plague

You can help prevent bubonic plague by following these measures: Ensure your home and yard are free of rodents (such as mice, rats, and squirrels) and other wild animals. Avoid leaving areas where they can take shelter or food they can consume.

This includes removing messes, clearing bushes and other items, and being careful when outdoors feeding pets or other animals. Protect your pets with flea treatments, especially if they go outside regularly. Take any pets that seem unwell to the vet promptly. Prevent pets that wander outdoors from sleeping in your bed.

Wear protective attire, especially hand coverings, if you handle dead animals. Use insect repellent when venturing into wooded areas or other places where fleas could be risky. Choose repellents that include DEET or permethrin.

Does Plague Exist Today?

While the plague often brings to mind images of its devastating impact in Europe and other regions during the Middle Ages, this infection is not just a historical event; it has not been completely wiped out. Nations such as the US, Russia, Tanzania, Uganda, Peru, and China have reported instances of the disease in recent times.

On display at the German Museum of Medical History in Ingolstadt is an authentic 16th Century CE, plague doctor mask, an eerie yet fascinating relic from one of history's darkest periods. These masks became iconic during the bubonic plague outbreaks, designed with long, beak-like… pic.twitter.com/GfMHdEjlRS — Archaeo - Histories (@archeohistories) March 24, 2025

'We do see occasional cases. Most are due to people coming into close contact with wild rodents while overseas,' Professor Paul Hunter, an expert in medicine at the University of East Anglia, told The Sun.