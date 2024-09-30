A British couple's 30th-anniversary holiday to the Canary Islands became a nightmare after bedbugs severely bit them at a four-star resort. Julie and Stephen Mayhew, from West Yorkshire, suffered nearly 100 bites on their legs, arms, and shoulders after spending £1,600 on an 11-night stay in June.

Julie, 50, described her shock: "When we arrived at the room, it was late at night. I noticed a bug on the bed but just removed it because I didn't realise what it was." Despite alerting the hotel staff, who changed the linens, the bites worsened. "I went to the doctor, who said it was an allergic reaction, but I had no idea it was bedbugs until I shared photos with friends," Julie added. The bites and rashes forced the couple to cancel planned activities and stay out of the sun, ruining the final five days of their holiday.

Legal Action Against Jet2 Holidays

Despite reporting the infestation to Jet2 Holidays, their concerns were dismissed. "They didn't believe me and said the hotel had never had a problem with bedbugs," Julie explained. Now, the Mayhews are taking legal action against Jet2 Holidays, with their lawyers building a case based on evidence of bedbug infestation. "It is alleged that the claimants suffered from bedbug bites due to the hotel's failure to properly inspect and clean the room," said Oliver Linton from the Holiday Claims Bureau.

Bedbug Infestation on the Rise in the Canary Islands

The Canary Islands have been grappling with a growing bedbug infestation problem, which has worsened post-pandemic. According to Tenerife Weekly, once nearly eradicated, bedbugs have resurged in the region due to increased international travel. Pest control companies in the Canary Islands face challenges in eliminating these pests as tourism returns to pre-pandemic levels. Bedbugs thrive in tourist hotspots due to the continuous influx of travellers and their tendency to spread through luggage, bedding, and furniture.

Luis Calderón, the technical director of Seranca, a pest control company in the Canary Islands, has raised concerns about the spread of bedbugs in hotels. "With the upswing in movements, bedbugs have become a major issue in tourist hotspots like the Canary Islands. Hotels must implement strict guidelines to prevent infestations," Calderón explained. Experts warn that bedbugs can remain hidden in the crevices of mattresses and headboards, feeding on human blood during the night. Signs of an infestation include black spots from bedbug excrement, making early detection key to preventing large outbreaks.

Improper Use of Pesticides Worsens the Situation

The rise in bedbugs is not the only issue affecting the Canary Islands. According to InSpain News, there has also been a significant surge in cockroaches and rodents. Data from the National Association of Environmental Health Companies (ANECPLA) shows a 22% increase in bedbug infestations over the past two years. Additionally, some pest control companies' improper use of pesticides has exacerbated the problem. While Spain has clear regulations regarding pesticide use, a lack of enforcement has allowed some companies to use unauthorised chemicals, further endangering public health.

Jet2 Holidays has yet to comment further on the situation, citing the ongoing legal process.