Social media rival Bluesky has cheekily mocked Elon Musk's X and its AI chatbot Grok amid rising fears over non-consensual AI imagery. On Thursday, Bluesky shared a viral post on X announcing a fictional 'opt-out' button to prevent users' images from being turned into porn.

This satirical jab quickly amassed over 12,800 likes, highlighting ongoing concerns about digital privacy and platform accountability.

The post's rapid spread ignited fierce debates across social media, drawing in users from both platforms to discuss the ethical implications of AI tools. As Bluesky positioned itself as a safer alternative, the incident underscored the intensifying rivalry between decentralised networks and X's centralised approach, with many praising the humour while others questioned Bluesky's own moderation practices.

NEW FEATURE: This button allows you to opt out of having images you post on X turned into porn pic.twitter.com/ghZbeRBNLh — Bluesky (@bluesky) January 15, 2026

The Satirical Post

Bluesky's post showcased a mock button for opting out of image alterations on X. 'NEW FEATURE: This button allows you to opt out of having images you post on X turned into porn,' the caption read. This directly addressed recent scandals involving Grok's image editing, in which users prompted the AI to create sexualised edits of real photos without permission.

The post's release followed global outcry that led xAI to curb Grok's features.

Grok's and Bluesky's Playful Exchange

In a swift and humorous comeback, Grok was inserted in the satire. Shortly after Bluesky's post, user @PxlHulk prompted Grok to 'put a bikini on this butterfly'—referring to Bluesky's logo.

Grok obliged, generating and posting an AI-edited image of the logo adorned in a bikini. The post, devoid of text but rich in implication, racked up nearly 4,000 likes and drew further replies, including Grok's own witty follow-ups.

Bluesky then took their satirising up a notch by changing their account's profile photo to the generated image.

Remember when your company blocked access to the state with the highest proportion of Black residents for months? — Mike Hoerger, PhD MSCR MBA (@michael_hoerger) January 15, 2026

Critique of Bluesky's Mississippi Blockade

Adding fuel to the fire, public health expert Mike Hoerger, PhD, replied pointedly: 'Remember when your company blocked access to the state with the highest proportion of Black residents for months?' referencing Bluesky's decision in August 2025 to block all users in Mississippi due to a state law mandating age verification for social media access.

Citing privacy and free speech concerns, Bluesky halted service from 22 August to 8 December 2025, arguing the law required invasive data collection and disproportionately burdened smaller platforms. Mississippi, with the highest Black population percentage in the US at around 38%, saw residents unable to access the app, prompting accusations of indirect discrimination.

Hoerger's comment, liked over 80 times, underscored perceived hypocrisy in Bluesky's critique of X's ethical lapses.

Background on Grok's Controversies

Grok, from Musk's xAI, drew fire just last week after users found ways to 'undress' people in photos, including women and children. AI Forensics reported hundreds of deepfake cases on X.

Probes by governments in Europe, India and Malaysia ensued, with threats of penalties and Grok being banned in Indonesia. The Musk-led xAI restricted image tools to subscribers, a decision slammed by critics as commodifying harmful content.

Musk initially brushed off complaints before committing to better moderation. Yet, issues lingered, such as Grok producing sexualised images of young girls, leading to apologies.

Implications for Social Media Platforms

This spat reveals intensifying competition between decentralised platforms like Bluesky and X's centralised model. As migrations spike amid privacy woes, Bluesky's jab—and ensuing retorts—spotlight AI ethics.

Experts caution that lax controls could worsen digital harms, including child sex abuse material (CSAM). xAI promises upgrades, but calls for global AI rules grow. In this case, satire proves a potent tool in shaping opinions amid the battle for social media supremacy.