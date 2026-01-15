Amazon is facing a massive fine that can set a standard for all tech giants. Amazon's huge e-commerce empire, which is highly used for fast delivery and a plethora of choices, has also faced contentious regulatory scrutiny across Europe.

Now, the latest controversy is about a giant antitrust fine imposed in Italy that was originally much larger but was later reduced by a court. Despite this, Amazon has not accepted the penalty and is preparing to contest it through further legal challenges.

Also, this case is part of a broader trend in which European competition authorities are being seen as ready to take on powerful technology companies whose market practices are perceived as limiting competition. With this backdrop, both regulators and Amazon are gearing up for a protracted legal war that could change how tech giants operate within European markets.

What the Fine on Amazon Was and Why It Happened

The origin of the dispute dates back to 2021, when Italy's antitrust regulator, the Autorità Garante della Concorrenza e del Mercato (AGCM), imposed a record fine on Amazon for allegedly abusing its dominant position in the Italian e-commerce logistics sector.

At the time, the penalty amounted to €1.13 billion (about £972 million), making it one of the largest fines ever imposed on a US tech firm in Europe. Regulators said that Amazon had unfairly favoured its own logistics service, known as Fulfilment by Amazon, by linking certain advantages on the platform, such as the important 'Prime' badge and increased visibility to sellers who used Amazon's in-house logistics. It was also argued that this practice restricted fair competition and harmed smaller players who did not use Amazon's system.

Moreover, in September 2025, a regional administrative court in the Lazio region reviewed the case and agreed that the antitrust authority had a valid basis for its initial decision but took issue with the way the fine had been calculated. In particular, judges questioned the inclusion of a discretionary 50% increase that had been applied because of Amazon's global scale.

As a result, they upheld the main findings of anti-competitive conduct but reduced the fine to approximately €752.4 million, which equates to around $876 million (about £647 million). This figure remains a significant penalty, but it reflects a compromise between the regulator's initial position and the legal standards required to impose fines of such high value.

Furthermore, this case has become emblematic of the huge tension between big tech and European competition authorities. Italy is not the only country to take a tough line. Across the European Union, companies like Amazon, Apple and Google have faced similar probes into data use, marketplace conduct and market dominance. These regulatory actions sit alongside new legislative tools such as the Digital Markets Act, which plans to curb the power of large digital platforms more systematically.

Amazon's Response and What Might Happen Next

Expectedly, Amazon's reaction to the fine has been firm and unequivocal. The company said that it strongly disagrees with the ruling and plans to appeal the decision through the courts because it believes it should not be charged such a fine. According to reports, Amazon has previously said that it did not abuse its market position and that many third-party sellers on its marketplace do not use its logistics service.

Amazon's legal team is now preparing to take the case to higher courts in Italy, potentially extending the dispute over many more years. Meanwhile, Italy's antitrust authority has not accepted the lower fine without protest. The regulator reportedly has plans to challenge the reduction itself and seeks to reinstate the original higher amount. This basically means the legal battle could see both sides appeal in opposite directions, prolonging uncertainty about the outcome.