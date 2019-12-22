In their 113-93 blowout win against their decades-long Eastern Conference rivals the Detroit Pistons, Boston Celtics rookie Tacko Fall posted career-highs of 5 points, two rebounds, and 1 block. It may sound like a joke, but he only played for over four minutes in his second official game as an NBA player.

His first game was way back in October against the embattled New York Knicks. Tacko Fall scored four points and three rebounds. He also just played a bit over four minutes. Taken together, Tacko Fall's NBA totals of a little over 9 minutes has 9 points, 5 rebounds, and one block. Those are impressive numbers.

Tacko Fall got his first minutes at TD Garden and his teammates were loving it! ðŸ‘ðŸŒ®#Celtics pic.twitter.com/mmZ21UAI80 — NBA TV (@NBATV) December 21, 2019

Tacko Fall is a 7'5", 311 lbs. center that's becoming more and more like a playing mascot than a player for the Celtics. TD Garden fans frequently call out his name and ask Celtics coach Brad Stevens to put him in the game. According to CBS Sports, the Celtics fans love Tacko Fall so much that they replaced "Gino Time" with "Tacko Time."

Gino time is a nonsensical retro video played in TD Garden when the Celtics got the game in the bag as a form of subtle insult to the visiting team. It is led by a dancing man wearing a T-shirt with a "GINO" print. Since Tacko Fall got Celtics fans' attention in the summer league and preseason games, they retired "Gino" and replaced it with clips of "Tacko" last Friday.

The Celtics controlled most of the game led by wonderful performances from Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Kemba Walker was in the spirit of giving, dishing out 11 assists while scoring only two points for himself. Reserve player Grant Williams added 18 points for the Celtics. The Celtics defence held down the Pistons with the aging Derrick Rose scoring only 14 points. Thon Maker posted 15, and no other Pistons player scored more than 13 points. The Pistons also managed a dismal 36 team rebounds in the entire game. The Celtics posted 51 rebounds with 18 from Enes Kanter and two from the Celtics "Mascot" Rookie Tacko Fall.