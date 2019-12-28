The Boston Celtics have a long tradition of winning. As one of the strongest teams in NBA history, they have 56 playoff appearances and have won the Championship 17 times. This year, TD Garden fans are hoping to continue the tradition as young players Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum are leading the team to another chance at a ring.

They are now in second place in the Eastern Conference at 22-7, barely holding down the position ahead of the Miami Heat at 23-8. The Celtics young guns have more to prove. The Heat is also on a four game winning streak. Meanwhile, number one seed Milwaukee Bucks are far ahead at 28-5, but being the second and third seed means you don't get to play against the strongest teams in the postseason until the conference finals.

Fourth place and fifth place is held by defending champions Toronto Raptors at 21-10 and Philadelphia 76ers 23-11. It's anyone's ballgame at the moment. Ranking 4th or 5th at the end of the regular season means you will most likely play against the Milwaukee Bucks in the second round if the season goes as is. That is a tough hurdle.

The Celtics are relying on 21-year-old Jayson Tatum, who is averaging 21.6 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 3 assists this year. It's only his 3rd season in the NBA and is already making an impact on hardcore Celtic fans. His partner in crime, 23-year-old Jaylen Brown is averaging 20.7 points, 7 rebounds, and 2.4 assists. Those are almost identical numbers. According to MSN.com, in their game against the Cavs, both players were unstoppable, with Brown scoring 34 points and Tatum scoring 24 of his 30 points in the first half. Third wheel Kemba Walker added 13 points and Enes Kanter 14.

Kemba Walker was signed as a free agent after his contract ended with the Charlotte Hornets. The Celtics decided to sign Walker and let go of Kyrie Irving, whose contract also finished last season. Walker is averaging 22.3 points this season.