In recent years, the financial burden of being a bridesmaid has surged, leaving many participants grappling with hefty expenses. The Knot, a leading wedding planning resource, reports that the average cost for bridesmaids can exceed $3,430, with destination bachelorette parties alone averaging $1,300 per person. The financial strain of wedding participation is increasingly evident, as a 2024 LendingTree survey revealed that 40 per cent of wedding attendees in the past five years have gone into debt to afford the festivities. Furthermore, 68 per cent of these individuals charged over $1,000 on their credit cards to cover the costs.

An Unreasonable Demand

However, one bride has taken the concept of 'bridezilla' to an unprecedented level, demanding that her bridesmaids take out $20,000 loans to fund her extravagant pre-wedding events. This shocking request has gone viral, with over 4.4 million people viewing text message screenshots shared by @MookieDookieDog on TikTok. The messages have sparked widespread disbelief, with many questioning the authenticity of such outrageous demands.

Lavish Expectations for the Big Day

In the viral posts, the bride outlines her expectations in no uncertain terms: "Here's the deal: my wedding is in January 2025 at the fabulous Cipriani in Miami, and I have some expectations that you all MUST meet," she wrote. "These are non-negotiable, so get ready to step up your game." The list of demands included a $700 dress fitting in New York City, $1,200 for beauty treatments, a $500 spa weekend in the Berkshires, and an additional $1,000 for miscellaneous expenses during the week of her wedding. "Remember, this is MY big day... I expect nothing less than perfection," the bride concluded.

The Post-Pandemic Wedding Boom

This level of extravagance is not isolated, as a recent study by Coupon Birds, a virtual discount hub, found that being a bridesmaid or groomsman can cost up to $2,100. The post-pandemic wedding boom has seen couples indulging in increasingly lavish ceremonies, often at the expense of their friends' financial well-being.

Bridesmaid's Plea and Bride's Response

The TikToker, known as Mookie, later shared her response to the bride's demands in a series of text message screenshots. In her reply, Mookie expressed concern over the mounting costs: "With the outfit and trips we are nearing $20k, which is basically my student loan payment," she wrote, hoping the bride would be understanding. "I know how special you want this day to be, but is there any way we could reconsider some of the events and clothing?"

However, the bride remained resolute in her demands. "Uhm, sorry to say, but unfortunately not really. It's once in a lifetime. Don't you have a high-budget Amex? In a pinch, maybe you could use that and figure it out later?" she replied. The bride even suggested that her fiancé could lend Mookie the money with a two per cent interest rate.

The online community has been quick to criticise the bride's behaviour, with one TikTok user commenting, "Absolutely not, $20k is actually INSANE. No best friend would ask you to go into debt for their wedding." Another user echoed this sentiment, stating, "'No.' It is a complete sentence. ALWAYS choose yourself."