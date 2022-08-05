The last two years have been unrelenting to everyone, especially couples who had to cancel and reschedule their nuptials. In a time of closed borders and social distancing requirements, destination weddings were neither practical nor feasible for some. But thanks to the vaccine, travel is once again possible, and your dream wedding -- or renewal of vows, if you chose to have a small ceremony during the height of the pandemic -- can finally happen.

The United Kingdom boasts many picturesque gardens and landscaping across its many islands. With a long list of hidden gems and exotic hideaways, here are the top four locations you should consider if you plan to have a U.K. destination wedding.

Victoria Baths, Manchester

If the traditional church or hotel wedding seems dull and uninspired to you, how about getting married in a swimming pool? Victoria Baths is located on the outskirts of Manchester city centre and is listed as an Edwardian-style swimming bath with gorgeous tiling and many pools of different sizes to cater to big and small wedding parties.

This location's ornate and unusual features make it a popular wedding venue, so you need to book your wedding date early if you want to have those quirky wedding photos to commemorate your big day.

Alnwick Garden, Northumberland

The breathtaking view of the Alnwick Garden makes it one of the U.K.'s most impressive and highly sought-after wedding locations. It has 12 acres of meandering and luscious gardens, including the world's largest Tai Haku Cherry Orchard. It also houses the world's largest treehouse restaurant, which can host an al fresco wedding ceremony all year round.

For those looking for a more lavish affair, wedding ceremonies can be hosted in The Pavilion, and your reception can be held at The Pavilion Cafe so guests can stroll around the ornamental gardens and laze about on one of the fifty swinging benches.

Read more Seize your summer and visit these unique UK gardens in full bloom

Merchant Adventurers Hall, York

If celebrating the history and having indoor fun is more your thing, Merchants Adventurers Hall is a lavishly romantic timber building that is 660 years old. The hall is perfect for those who love exploring nooks and crannies and will make for interesting photographs for your wedding party.

They have a walled garden where you can serve pre-dinner drinks to keep your guests hydrated, and the Undercroft has a bar and fun dance floor for your reception.

Knightor Winery, Cornwall

Have you ever pictured yourself saying "I do" in a French winery? The Knightor winery offers exceptional value and beauty parallel to having a ceremony in an authentic winery in France, at a fraction of the cost you'd pay for a wedding in Provence.

The venue holds stunning granite barns and four acres of vineyards, perfect for outdoor ceremonies. The winery can also be dressed according to your preference, so you can have fun exploring different wedding themes from formal to cottagecore.