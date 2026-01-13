British special forces are reportedly preparing for an escalation at sea, with plans under consideration to board and seize Russian 'shadow fleet' oil tankers accused of evading international sanctions.

The move signals a new phase in Britain's confrontation with Moscow, raising the stakes for global shipping and energy markets.

According to Express, elite units from the Special Boat Service (SBS) could be deployed to rappel onto vessels suspected of transporting sanctioned oil under false flags. Defence sources confirmed that options are being developed to seize ships at sea, describing the operations as a way to 'dial up the economic pressure on Russia.'

Legal Basis for Raids

The UK government has identified the Sanctions and Money Laundering Act 2018 as the legal foundation for such missions. Reports from LBC indicate that hundreds of tankers could be targeted in joint operations involving the Royal Navy, the Royal Air Force, and NATO allies.

The move follows Britain's involvement in the seizure of the Russian-flagged Marinera tanker earlier this month. The vessel, linked to both Russia and Iran, was captured in the North Atlantic after a two-week pursuit led by US forces, with logistical support from the UK.

A Growing 'Grey War'

Defence Secretary John Healey described the Marinera mission as a 'seamlessly executed operation,' marking what analysts call a new phase in the 'grey war' between Russia and the West. As reported by iNews, Britain is expected to play a larger role in future seizures and work closely with Washington to disrupt Moscow's clandestine fleet.

The so-called shadow fleet, sometimes called the 'dark fleet', is a network of hundreds of ageing tankers used to transport oil outside official channels. Many sail under false flags, lack insurance, and operate without valid registration, posing risks to both sanctions enforcement and maritime safety.

Analysts Warn of Retaliation

Security experts caution that such operations could provoke retaliation from Moscow. A Scottish Labour MP told Yahoo News that Britain must prepare for reprisals, noting that President Vladimir Putin may target the UK rather than the US in response to recent seizures.

The Kremlin has already condemned the Marinera raid, calling it an 'act of piracy.' Analysts at the Kyiv Independent argue that disrupting Russia's shadow fleet is critical to cutting off revenue streams that fund its war in Ukraine.

Global Shipping Impact

By bypassing sanctions, Russia continues to export millions of tonnes of oil, undermining Western efforts to restrict its war financing. Maritime analysts warn that aggressive enforcement could trigger instability in shipping lanes and cause knock-on effects for energy prices worldwide.

Yet officials insist the risks are outweighed by the need to enforce sanctions. 'If you want to dial up the economic pressure on Russia, this is how you do it,' one defence source told The Times, cited by Express.

What Comes Next

No timeline has been given for when British forces might deploy, but preparations are reportedly underway. The SBS, known for its maritime expertise, is expected to lead the missions.

For Britain, the decision represents a bold step into direct enforcement of sanctions at sea. For Russia, it is another sign that its shadow fleet is under increasing scrutiny. For the global shipping industry, it is a reminder that the battle over oil revenues is being fought not only in boardrooms and parliaments but also on the high seas.