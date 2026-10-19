Britney Spears criticised newer artists who she believes have adopted her early image, writing on Instagram that 'at least mine was real'. The singer questioned the authenticity of those reinventions while reflecting on her own experiences in pop music.

Her comments centred on women she believed had recreated the style associated with her younger years. Spears contrasted those apparent transformations with her account of her school days and her insistence that she had been authentic.

Britney Spears Questions Newer Artists' Style

'A lot of girls last year have definitely done the complete image I used to have when I was younger.. And yo that's cool but at least mine was real,' she wrote in the caption. 'I was that nerd in school that was real as hell... The world has become fake... People who are actually real get hated on... which is a shame.'

Spears described the similarity as 'cool' before insisting that her own image had been real. The comparison in her caption focused on authenticity, with her criticism directed at what she considered a difference between her younger image and those reinventions.

Beyond the comparison with other women in the industry, Spears reflected on advice from friends to wear a costume and be fake. According to the account of her post, pretending felt untrue to her, even if it might have eased her experience.

Those reflections connected her comments about imitation with a broader complaint about how people who present themselves honestly are treated. She described a world she considered fake and expressed frustration that being real could attract hostility.

Britney Spears Rejects Being Consigned To History

The post also addressed women who, in Spears' telling, regarded her as belonging to the past. She responded by asserting her continuing relevance and recalling the physical performances and personal relationships associated with her earlier career.

'To all the girls who say I'm History... I'M PROPHECY,' Spears declared. 'I'm the original apple B school girl who did backflips and backhand springs and fell in love with people on every set I ever went to... These years were precious so young and naive... The world has been hateful to me and I'm still standing, living, and dreaming.'

Her recollections combined affection for those years with a statement about enduring hostility. The references to backflips, backhand springs and falling in love on sets formed part of her own description of that period, alongside her insistence that she continued to live and dream.

Janet Jackson's Influence On Britney Spears

Spears has also described drawing inspiration from another performer. In a separate Instagram post, she praised Janet Jackson, identifying an influence on her career and explaining why Jackson's appeal extended beyond singing.

Her admiration focused on Jackson's ability to entertain and connect with different generations. Spears described the effect Jackson had on her when she was young, presenting it as a personal response to the performer's work.

'She [Jackson] has always been god to me. She's not just a singer, she is an entertainer in people's eyes,' Spears wrote to fans. 'Not only do adults feel her presence in such a spellbound way, she's able to captivate the hearts of children as well! I was so young, and she spoke to my heart and soul like no one else.'