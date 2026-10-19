Britney Spears has appeared to call out younger pop stars for recreating the image that made her famous, insisting that 'at least mine was real' as she declared herself the 'original'. The 44-year-old singer made the comments in a lengthy Instagram post on Saturday, 17 October, reflecting on the schoolgirl aesthetic associated with her breakthrough years.

Spears did not name any specific artists, instead referring broadly to 'a lot of girls' who had adopted 'the complete image' she had when she was younger. Her comments reignited discussion about the enduring influence of her debut look, which became one of the defining visuals of late-1990s pop culture.

Britney Pushes Back Against Critics

'A lot of girls last year have definitely done the complete image I used to have when I was younger.. and yo that's cool but at least mine was real,' Spears wrote. She went on to describe herself as 'that nerd in school that was real as hell' and said she believed 'the world has become fake'. Spears also suggested she might have to embrace a more manufactured image, joking that she needed a 'bad ass girlfriend' to teach her how to lie.

The singer then turned her attention to critics who might consider her past her peak. 'To all the girls who say I'm History... I'M PROPHECY,' she wrote, before calling herself 'the original apple B school girl'.

Spears' lengthy post was accompanied by a video of her dancing for the camera in a long-sleeved white button-down shirt tied at the waist, a short light-grey skirt and red boots. The clip was soundtracked by Chris Isaak's 1995 song 'Baby Did a Bad Bad Thing'.

The Iconic '...Baby One More Time' Look

Spears' schoolgirl image dates to the music video for her 1998 debut single, '...Baby One More Time'. Directed by Nigel Dick, the video was filmed at Venice High School in Los Angeles and featured Spears in a tied white shirt, grey pleated skirt, knee-high socks and braided pigtails.

The look became one of the defining images of late-1990s pop culture, while the song reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Spears' post specifically recalled the schoolgirl image, along with the backflips and back handsprings that were part of her early performances.

Spears said those years were 'precious' because she was 'so young and naive', adding that the world had been hateful towards her but that she was still 'standing, living, and dreaming'.

Britney Spears Reflects on Her Legacy

While Spears did not identify the artists she was referring to, her comments appeared to point to the continued influence of her early image. The singer also used the post to reflect on authenticity, joking about adopting a more artificial persona. She wrote that she was 'actually too kind in real life' and questioned whether she should embrace what she called the 'fake thing'.

Spears has continued to use Instagram to reflect on her experiences since her conservatorship ended on 12 November 2021. She later discussed that period in her 2023 memoir, The Woman in Me, which detailed aspects of the arrangement and her experiences during those years.

Spears ended the post on a lighter note, teasing that she might eventually share photographs from Italy but saying she wanted to keep them private for now. She also added: 'PS no makeup makes you look WAY younger.'