An anonymous UK ticket-holder has won a record jackpot of £195m in the EuroMillions lottery. It is being termed the biggest National Lottery win of all time.

The person who purchased the winning ticket has not come forward yet. Lottery operator Camelot has asked people to check their tickets for the winning numbers 06, 23, 27, 40, 41 – plus the Lucky Star numbers 02 and 12.

Only 15 people have been able to win a jackpot of more than £100 million in the history of the National Lottery.

"What an amazing night for one UK ticket-holder who has scooped the biggest-ever EuroMillions jackpot of £195 million," said Camelot's Andy Carter, senior winners' adviser at The National Lottery.

"This winner has just become the biggest National Lottery winner of all time, the fourth lucky EuroMillions jackpot winner here this year and the 15th UK winner of over £100m," he added.

The current winner is now richer than Adele, who is worth around £150million. According to a report in The Guardian, the winner will have enough money to buy 11 Boeing 747 jets, 23 Pisces-VI Submarines, Southampton Football Club, or a townhouse in London's Mayfair.

The EuroMillions draw is held twice a week and is played in 13 European countries. In May, Britain's Joe and Jess Thwaite won a record-breaking £184 million jackpot.

Several people have won the lottery over the years and have chosen to spend the money on various things, such as Louis Vuitton bags, dogs, cars, holidays abroad, and houses.

Jane Restorick, who was only 17 years old when she won the prize, bought a Chihuahua dog and a Louis Vuitton handbag first.

Sue Richards used to work as a carer when she won £3m in the EuroMillions lottery in 2016. According to a BBC report, she purchased a new house in Essex, four cars, and a motor home, among other things.

Former journalists Richard and Cathy Brown, from Ipswich, won the lottery in 2013 and have since decided to spend most of their money on travelling the world.

"This is more money than we could spend in a lifetime and we will have fun sharing our good luck with family and good causes," the couple said after winning £6m in 2013.