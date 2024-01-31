A new Samsung research study shows that a noteworthy 45 per cent of time-pressed British citizens prefer using artificial intelligence (AI) to help them perform various tasks faster, giving them more time for activities they enjoy.

The research suggests that 40 per cent of Brits would use the extra time to relax, while 23 per cent would spend it hanging out with their loved ones. Additionally, 25 per cent of Brits said they would use the time to make more money by taking up a side hustle.

The arrival of Samsung's Galaxy S24 series smartphones couldn't be better timed. The Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus and Galaxy S24 Ultra are designed with efficiency in mind and give people a day-to-day advantage by saving time in their everyday tasks.

Samsung's Galaxy AI: What's the hype?

The Galaxy AI-powered handsets are teeming with features that enhance productivity and convenience. For instance, the new Transcript and Notes Assist feature can help those looking to speed up the workday by streamlining note-taking and transcription processes. It also provides a more efficient way to manage work-related documentation.

Likewise, the Live Translate feature enables real-time conversation between 2 people speaking in different languages. There is also the Circle to Search function, developed in partnership with Google, which allows users to quickly search for information online by circling images.

Circle to Search is going to be very popular in the future✅ pic.twitter.com/mAFTN6GHy2 — Abhishek Singh (@AbhishekMarkets) January 27, 2024

Alternatively, you can use this versatile feature to get restaurant recommendations, recipes, interior decor inspiration and even plan holiday destinations.

Insights from Samsung's latest study

Findings from Samsung's new research study, which has been published on the company's Newsroom UK website, show over a third (35 per cent) of the nation wants to use AI more in their daily lives.

The research also reveals a high level of trust in AI technology, with almost 3 in 4 (74 per cent) of respondents trusting its capabilities when used responsibly.

Furthermore, it highlights scenarios where individuals are willing to rely on AI assistance to help them with big life events like important meetings at work (32 per cent), planning a holiday (27 per cent), or organising milestone celebrations such as a birthday party.

As part of this study, Samsung is collaborating with a prominent expert in the field of AI, Professor Hannah Fry, who serves as an ambassador for Samsung Galaxy AI. As a team, the Korean tech giant and Fry will demystify AI and uncover the technology's potential in terms of enhancing our daily routines.

"AI isn't just about the big things that can almost feel out of this world. AI has the potential to make us smarter in our everyday lives. It can help families keep on top of their schedules and busy diaries, improve online shopping, as well as speed up the workday with intelligent tools that cut the time spent on admin. AI is not a thing of the future, it is happening here and now," Fry said.

While AI is currently benefiting our lives, research by trends forecaster, The Future Laboratory, claim such technologies will play a key role in shaping our future, from more bespoke e-commerce experiences to upgraded algorithms and personalised gaming experiences.

Furthermore, behaviour cloning capabilities, which allude to replicating human behaviour in gaming experiences with the help of AI, will lead to even more tailored and personalised experiences.

As far as other tasks Brits would be willing to delegate to AI are concerned, keeping on top of calendar reminders tops the list.

"The noise around the potential for AI has been building in recent years. But for many of us as individuals, the question remains: how and when will we see tangible and meaningful benefits in our daily lives?" Annika Bizon, Marketing & Omnichannel Director UK&I at Samsung said.

Galaxy AI on the S24 Ultra. ✨️



Details:

• Left: The original photo

• Right: After the Generative Fill process to remove the group of people pic.twitter.com/hcsaMmDtDl — Alvin (@sondesix) January 31, 2024

"We believe that's where Samsung comes in. Galaxy AI brings a new dawn for the smartphone, putting barrier-free communications, unleashed productivity, and redefined creativity right in the palm of Samsung users' hands – and we can't wait to see what they do with it." the top executive added.

On the downside, the President of Samsung's Mobile Division T.M. Roh recently confirmed earlier reports that indicated Galaxy AI features will only be free of charge until 2025. Also, Samsung's Head of Customer Experience, Patrick Chomet has noted that Galaxy S22 series users aren't likely to get Galaxy AI features.