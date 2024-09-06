AUB Group, a leading Australian insurance broker, is taking a big step into the U.K. by purchasing an 80% stake in Movo Group. This deal covers Movo's network, equity broking group, and insurance tech platform, Durell Software. While waiting for regulatory approval, BruntWork, an outsourcing agency, sheds light on how outsourcing can give companies like AUB a leg up in the industry.

AUB Group Enters the U.K. Market

AUB Group's decision to acquire a majority stake in Movo Group aims to expand its reach into the U.K. insurance market. With this acquisition, AUB plans to bring its experience from Australia and New Zealand to a new audience. The deal will open up new opportunities for Movo's partners and clients, providing them with more services and options.

Mike Emmett, CEO of AUB Group, notes that this investment fits their broader goals in the U.K. retail broking sector. It allows Movo to remain independent while using AUB's resources and expertise.

The Role of Technology in Insurance Outsourcing

A significant part of AUB's acquisition of Movo is the integration of Durell Software, a platform designed to enhance Movo's operations. Durell's tools for policy management and front-office functions will make Movo's processes more efficient. This deal shows the growing role of technology in the insurance industry. Ong says, "Technology enhances rather than replaces human skills."

BruntWork's Approach to Insurance Outsourcing

AUB Group's acquisition of Movo Group illustrates the importance of growth and innovation. Acquiring Movo's insurance and technology assets allows AUB Group to strengthen its place in the market and deliver more value to its clients. BruntWork sees outsourcing insurance services as a practical way to support such growth, providing the necessary expertise and efficiency.