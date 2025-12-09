Kim Nam-joon, known professionally as RM, has admitted that BTS seriously contemplated disbanding during their mandatory military service hiatus, a revelation that challenges the narrative of the group's inevitable return.

In a candid broadcast to fans, the group's leader disclosed that the decision to reunite for a 2026 world tour required overcoming profound internal doubts and the centrifugal forces of their individual solo careers.

RM's Unvarnished Confession On Weverse

During a Weverse live broadcast on 6 December 2025, RM spoke directly to the fanbase regarding the psychological toll of the break. He stated he had wondered 'tens of thousands of times' whether it would be better to disband or simply suspend activities, language that underlines how persistent the thought had been.

The admission marks a departure from the carefully curated optimism typically projected by K-pop agencies. RM's remarks were not an offhand soundbite. In context, he referenced prolonged planning, private discussions, and constraints he could not publicly explain, all while confirming the group is preparing a new album and a world tour for spring 2026.

The Corporate And Creative Pressures Behind The Decision

Behind RM's confession lie the twin pressures of corporate expectation and creative integrity. RM alluded to 'circumstances I cannot talk about,' a phrase that points to contractual, scheduling, or strategic constraints outside the public record.

Public filings from HYBE, the group's management agency, confirm that all seven members renewed their contracts in late 2023. However, RM's comments indicate that this renewal was likely the result of intense negotiation rather than an automatic formality.

The uncertainty, combined with the psychological toll RM described, helps explain why disbandment moved from hypothetical to something discussed repeatedly among the members. RM's admission, therefore, should be read not as sensationalism but as the disclosure of a group navigating the rarefied intersection of art, commerce, and the human cost of global stardom.

What This Means For Fans And The 2026 Reunion

RM's revelation alters the narrative around the 2026 comeback from inevitability to rescue. The album and world tour now carry the additional significance of being the product of a group that chose to continue together. For supporters, the confirmation that the band nearly split will be sobering, but it may also deepen appreciation for the comeback as a deliberate collective decision rather than an automatic next step.

Practically, the disclosure could affect expectations. Fans should expect cautious promotion and carefully staged appearances as the members manage personal recovery and the demands of a global tour. RM's candour about insomnia and anxiety during the lead-up to the reunion suggests a need for measured schedules that prioritise health as well as commercial return.

The Human Story Beyond The Headlines

At its core, this is a human story about longevity, loyalty, and the cost of being the world's most scrutinised band. RM's repeated questioning of whether to disband, and the group's final decision to press on, reveal the private arithmetic every long-running creative partnership must perform: what to preserve, what to let go of, and what obligations matter most.

The revelation also invites a recalibration of how the industry treats artist welfare. If the return is to be sustainable, stakeholders must now embed the lessons of this hiatus into planning, from tour routing to press demands.

RM concluded the broadcast by emphasising that the bond between the members and their fans—the 'ARMY'—was the deciding factor. His admission changes how the public reads the comeback, reminding observers that even monumental cultural phenomena are fragile, human, and ultimately subject to the same doubts and decisions as any close-knit team.