The world's largest business event is set to return to Los Angeles in 2024, bringing together thousands of entrepreneurs, startups, and small businesses. The Business Show will take place on Oct. 9 and 10 at the LA Convention Center, running alongside The B2B Marketing Expo.

This year's edition is expected to draw over 8,000 attendees, offering invaluable resources to help launch or scale a business. Entrepreneurs can look forward to an impressive lineup of exhibitors, educational seminars, and keynote addresses from some of the most renowned names in U.S. business. Featured speakers will include experts from major brands such as Grow with Google, the LA Lakers, the U.S. Department of State, and the L.A. Galaxy, sharing their insights on what it takes to succeed.

Attendees will have the chance to connect with industry leaders, network with like-minded professionals, and gain practical advice from those who have built successful companies. Whether you're a startup founder or an SME looking for ways to grow, The Business Show promises a wealth of knowledge to support your business journey.

A free ticket also grants access to The B2B Marketing Expo, the go-to event for cutting-edge marketing solutions and innovations. Attendees will be able to discover new tools and strategies to elevate their marketing efforts and drive business growth.

The 2024 event is shaping up to be the best yet. Don't miss out—register now for your free ticket to this must-attend event!

For further details, contact the marketing team at marketing@thebusinessshow.co.uk.