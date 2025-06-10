California has launched a federal lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump's deployment of 4,000 National Guard troops plus 700 Marines to Los Angeles, marking the first time in decades that federal forces have been activated without a governor's consent amid escalating immigration protests.

A lawsuit was filed on 9 June 2025 (Monday) after Trump 'unlawfully bypassed' Governor Gavin Newsom by putting National Guard troops under federal control without the governor's permission, calling the move an 'unprecedented power grab' in the face of demonstrations against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids.

The Wall Street Journal reports that the state accuses Trump of illegally federalizing the California National Guard, bypassing Newsom's authority and escalating tensions. With an additional 700 active-duty Marines sent to the city, California's legal action, backed by Attorney General Rob Bonta, calls the move an 'unprecedented power grab.'

Challenge Unlawful Power Grab

California's lawsuit argues that Trump's federalization of the National Guard violates federal law, specifically 10 USC section 12406, which requires governors' consent for such actions.

The same Wall Street Journal article notes that Newsom, in a 9 June 2025 MSNBC interview, labeled the deployment 'dictatorial,' claiming it tramples state sovereignty.

The state contends that the cited law, allowing federalization during a 'rebellion,' doesn't apply to L.A.'s protests, which involve clashes over ICE operations but not widespread insurrection.

X posts reflect polarized sentiment: some users support Newsom's defiance, while others back Trump's 'law and order' stance.

The Guardian reports that this is California's 24th lawsuit against Trump's administration since 2021, highlighting a deep legal and political battle.

The lawsuit warns that by depriving California of Guard resources, Trump risks undermining state emergency response capabilities.

Expose Tensions Over Immigration Raids

The backdrop to the lawsuit is Trump's aggressive immigration crackdown, sparking protests in Los Angeles since 4 June 2025.

The New York Times details how demonstrators, decrying ICE raids, have clashed with police, with some setting fire to vehicles and graffitiing federal property.

Trump's response, deploying 2,000 Guard troops initially, then adding 2,000 more and 700 Marines, aims to 'restore order,' per a White House statement.

Newsom, however, calls it a 'manufactured crisis,' arguing local law enforcement was managing the situation.

X posts from users like @CAgovernor on 9 June 2025 slam the deployment as 'illegal and immoral,' while others praise Trump for curbing 'chaos.'

CBS News reports that LA's mayor, Karen Bass, criticized the intervention, noting Guardsmen are merely protecting two federal buildings, questioning the need for Marines.

This escalation has fueled California's resolve to fight back legally.

Protect State Sovereignty Now

California's lawsuit seeks a court order to halt the National Guard deployment and prevent further federal overreach, including the Marines' involvement.

According to Yahoo News, Attorney General Bonta, in a 10 June 2025 interview, argued that Trump's actions violate constitutional checks, citing rare historical precedents like Nixon's 1970 postal strike mobilization.

According to industry estimates, the deployment will cost £3.8 million ($5.1 million) daily. California's fight is as much about resources as principle, as it aims to reclaim control over its forces.

Sovereignty Over Showdowns

California's bold lawsuit seeks an immediate court order to halt the National Guard deployment and prevent further federal overreach. Attorney General Bonta expressed confidence in the lawsuit, saying he did not think the issue would be a 'very close' call for the courts, though he acknowledged that Trump was relying on a statute that hasn't faced much judicial scrutiny.

The federalisation of the California National Guard deprives California of resources to protect itself and its citizens, including those working on drug interdiction at the border, and of critical responders in the event of a state of emergency, such as the devastating January 2025 Los Angeles wildfires.

With protests continuing across multiple cities and Trump showing no signs of backing down, this legal battle represents more than just a dispute over military deployment. It's a fundamental test of the balance between federal authority and state sovereignty that could reshape how future presidents respond to civil unrest.

The nation watches as California's courts decide whether Trump's iron fist approach crosses constitutional boundaries or whether presidential powers in times of domestic tension truly know no limits.