Within hours of taking charge of one of England's most troubled football clubs, Calum McFarlane sat before the media with a confession: his past 24 hours have been a 'whirlwind.'

The Under-21s coach, elevated urgently from youth football to first-team dugout, now finds himself preparing Chelsea for arguably the sternest examination possible – a Sunday evening showdown at Manchester City's Etihad Stadium.

It is a bewildering trajectory that encapsulates Chelsea's tumultuous start to 2026, defined by managerial implosion, fractured relationships and a desperate scramble to restore order before the campaign slips entirely away.​

McFarlane's appointment arrived on the coat-tails of Enzo Maresca's unexpected departure on New Year's Day, concluding an 18-month tenure that began promisingly yet descended into acrimony and mutual mistrust.

Maresca, signed in July 2024 on a five-year contract, departs with Chelsea fifth in the Premier League – 15 points adrift of Arsenal – having managed only one victory in their last seven league matches. Yet the rupture was about far more than results.

Sources indicate the primary reason was a breakdown in relations between Maresca and Chelsea's hierarchy, with the Italian increasingly making public displays of dissent towards the club's ownership and sporting direction.

The situation escalated when Maresca declined to appear at the post-match press conference following a 2-2 draw at Bournemouth on Tuesday, citing illness – a signal of deeper discord that the club hierarchy could no longer tolerate.​

Chelsea's Interim Manager McFarlane Faces Impossible Task Against City

'It's been a crazy 24 hours, a whirlwind as you can imagine, but it's also been really enjoyable and exciting,' McFarlane told gathered media at Chelsea's Cobham training ground on Friday morning. 'I can only be positive about it.'​

The challenges facing the 40-year-old are as daunting as they are unprecedented. McFarlane has never managed a senior professional side – his entire career has been spent coaching youth football, most recently Chelsea's Under-21s.

Extraordinarily, he required his staff access pass upgraded simply to enter the first-team building. Now he must galvanise a squad demoralised by managerial chaos, prepare them tactically in mere days, and compete against Pep Guardiola – widely regarded as football's finest tactical mind and a manager McFarlane himself once worked with in Manchester City's academy.​

McFarlane conceded that uncertainty pervades his mandate. 'We don't know what the future beyond this game is but right now, the brief is just to prepare the lads for Man City on Sunday. That's all I'm focused on.' Yet he emphasised Chelsea's competitive intent despite the turmoil.

'We will go there looking to give a good account of ourselves and trying to obtain a good result. Of course, we know we will be facing a good team, in good form and led by a great manager. But we have good players too and we will be going into the game being as positive as possible.'​

Player Fitness and Reece James's Leadership Steadies the Ship

Among the pressing concerns is the availability of Spanish left-back Marc Cucurella, who missed the Bournemouth draw but has returned to training.

McFarlane indicated uncertainty regarding Cucurella's match fitness, stating: 'With Marc it is positive [that he's back training] and we will see with him. We're undecided on that, I don't have the full information on him as of yet.'

The tactical implications are significant: Cucurella's absence would require either a shift to alternative defensive configurations or deployment of less-experienced personnel against City's formidable attacking threat.​

One stabilising element amidst the chaos has been Reece James's leadership. McFarlane praised the captain effusively: 'Reece has been brilliant, he has been a real leader in the group and helped the staff and players to get ready for Sunday. There's a really good culture at the club, in terms of the support from the first team, the directors, everyone seems interested.'​

The Blues are underdogs of the highest order. Manchester City currently sits second in the Premier League on 41 points, whilst Chelsea languish fifth with 30 – a 11-point chasm that reflects the gulf in quality and consistency between the two sides this season.

McFarlane, however, projected surprising equanimity. 'I'm quite relaxed about it. It might be more nerve-racking and daunting when it gets closer to the game. I don't feel famous, other than the text messages you usually get. I'm just focused on coming in every day and doing the best I can.'​

Whether McFarlane's composure can translate into competitive performance remains to be seen. Chelsea's intervention – hurried, unconventional, yet unavoidable – now hangs upon his ability to marshal a wounded side against one of Europe's elite. Kick-off at the Etihad arrives on Sunday at 5.30 p.m. GMT.