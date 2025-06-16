A Canadian city has suspended its automated speed enforcement programme after an overwhelming 32,000 motorists were caught breaking speed limits in just three weeks, prompting concerns about adequate warning signage and community impact.

The City of Vaughan's council voted to pause the controversial camera system following mounting complaints from residents, including elderly citizens who stopped attending social activities due to accumulating fines. Mayor Steven Del Duca announced the suspension will remain in effect until September 2025, whilst officials develop more effective warning strategies.

Dramatic Numbers Trigger Immediate Action

The staggering violation rates shocked city officials, with 12,733 speeders caught in the first week alone, followed by 11,769 in week two and 7,504 in the third week. One camera on New Westminster Drive single-handedly issued nearly 10,000 penalty orders — accounting for almost a third of all tickets.

'I have a motion just for us to take a brief pause and go back to the drawing board,' Mayor Del Duca told the council, citing concerns from constituents, including a senior who had stopped attending bingo games after receiving multiple tickets.

Extreme Speeds Recorded Despite Safety Zones

Most alarming were the extreme speeds captured by the cameras, with one driver clocked at a shocking 145 km/h in a 40 km/h zone on Peter Rupert Avenue — more than triple the legal limit. Other motorists were caught travelling in the high 90s on residential roads designated as community safety zones.

The automated enforcement system, designed to protect vulnerable road users in high-risk areas, instead revealed a widespread culture of speeding that authorities hadn't anticipated.

Hotspot Locations Identified

Three locations emerged as particular problem areas for speeding violations:

New Westminster Drive : 9,877 penalty orders

: 9,877 penalty orders Kipling Avenue : 6,004 penalty orders

: 6,004 penalty orders Ansley Grove Road: 5,116 penalty orders

Two cameras sustained damage during the initial three-week period, potentially contributing to the declining ticket numbers. The report did not specify the duration of their outage or the nature of the damage.

Looking Ahead: September 2025 Review

Council members have tasked city staff with developing comprehensive recommendations for clearer camera warnings and signage placement. The report, due in September 2025, will determine whether the automated enforcement returns in its current form or undergoes significant modifications.

Mayor Del Duca emphasised that the goal is to create an 'ironclad' system that protects vulnerable road users whilst ensuring residents cannot claim they were unaware of the cameras' presence.

The suspension affects all automated speed enforcement cameras in Vaughan's community safety zones, though traditional police enforcement continues. The city has not disclosed revenue figures from the 32,000 tickets issued, leaving questions about the programme's financial impact unanswered.

As other Canadian municipalities watch closely, Vaughan's experience serves as a cautionary tale about the importance of public communication when implementing automated enforcement technology. The outcome of this pause could influence speed camera programmes across the country.