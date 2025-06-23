Carlos Alcaraz and Emma Raducanu have confirmed their entry into the US Open's all-new Mixed Doubles Showcase, a high-stakes, fan-driven event with a £790,000 ($1 million) prize pot. Their pairing, already dubbed 'Alcaranu', is dominating headlines and fuelling excitement across the tennis world.

Two Grand Slam Stars Join Forces in New York

The 2025 US Open will debut a mixed doubles format during Fan Week (19/20 August), and the first confirmed pairing is electric: Carlos Alcaraz, world No 2 and two-time Slam champion this season, alongside Emma Raducanu, Britain's breakout star and 2021 US Open winner.

According to Tennis365, the duo were handpicked to headline this 16-pair tournament, designed to give doubles its moment in the spotlight and attract a younger audience.

Why the 'Alcaranu' Duo Is More Than Just Hype

According to talkSPORT, Alcaraz personally invited Raducanu to partner with him after being approached by the organisers. Initially hesitant, she soon agreed, and the fan reaction was immediate.

"Emma's going to be the boss," joked Alcaraz in a US Open promotional video, which amassed 1.3 million views within two days.

The pair had previously drawn attention at Queen's Club, where their courtside banter sparked early rumours of a possible partnership. The exchanges were widely shared online, fuelling hope among fans for this collaboration.

Alcaraz personally invited Raducanu to join him in this new venture, highlighting the strength of their partnership.

Record Prize Money Signals Shift in Mixed Doubles Status

A newly revamped mixed doubles showcase at the US Open comes with a $1 million (£790,000) prize for the winning team, a fivefold increase from the previous year's champions' payout. Organisers aim to modernise the format and elevate the discipline's profile through several innovations:

Shorter formats, including first-to-four game sets, no-ad scoring, and 10-point match tiebreaks in place of full third sets

Premium scheduling on Arthur Ashe and Louis Armstrong Stadium courts

Broadcast-ready matchups curated for global engagement and prime-time viewing

The overhaul reflects a growing ambition to position mixed doubles alongside high-profile singles exhibitions in terms of audience appeal and commercial value. While some players have welcomed the spotlight, others have expressed concern that the shift prioritises entertainment over competitive integrity.

Can Alcaranu Actually Win the Title?

Alcaraz has recent doubles experience, including his Olympic team-up with Rafael Nadal. Raducanu, however, is relatively new to the format and recently admitted:

'I didn't know what I was doing half the time,' after a mixed doubles trial at Queen's.

Despite this, her sharp returns and court vision could balance Alcaraz's raw power and agility. The format plays to instinct and entertainment, two qualities both players naturally bring. Their complementary styles offer a promising on-court chemistry.

Fan Reactions and Locker Room Buzz

British No 2 Jack Draper, once rumoured to be Raducanu's mixed partner, gave the pairing his full support.

'It's the best combination they could've gone with, star appeal and real talent,' he told talkSPORT.

The social media buzz hasn't slowed. The hashtag #Alcaranu trended on X (formerly Twitter) within hours of the announcement, and Raducanu's Instagram teaser post received over 600,000 likes, showing the massive excitement surrounding the team.

Why This Partnership Could Redefine Mixed Doubles

This is more than a publicity stunt. With two recent Slam champions, a huge purse, and a reinvented format, the 2025 US Open mixed doubles event is an active bet on tennis's future.

'We're just out there to enjoy it,' said Alcaraz. 'But if we win, even better'.