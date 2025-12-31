A late-night visit to a Rhode Island casino turned into a terrifying ordeal after a man was allegedly lured from the gaming floor to a hotel room and robbed at knife-point, police said.

Three Massachusetts residents have been arrested in connection with the incident at Bally's Twin River Lincoln Casino Resort, which was reported shortly before 1:45 am on Monday, according to Boston 25 News.

Lincoln Police said the suspects worked together to target the victim, stealing more than £1,200 ($1,500) in cash during the alleged robbery.

Victim Allegedly Lured From Casino Floor

Police said the victim was approached inside the casino by two women, who allegedly persuaded him to accompany them to a private hotel room within the resort.

Once inside the room, officers allege the situation escalated rapidly.

According to police, a man entered the room, produced a knife and demanded money. The victim was then robbed of more than £1,200 ($1,500) in cash before being allowed to leave.

Officers said the victim was instructed not to contact authorities following the incident.

Three Arrested After Knife Allegedly Used in Robbery

The suspects have been identified as Dominyck Sims, 28, of Worcester, Naushka Machuca, 19, of Marlborough, and Tashawana Tuckta-Warner, 19, of Boston.

Investigators allege Machuca and Tuckta-Warner conspired to lure the victim from the casino floor, while Sims carried out the robbery inside the hotel room.

Police said Sims allegedly threatened the victim with a knife before taking the cash and fleeing the scene.

All three suspects were later located and arrested by officers.

Serious Charges Filed

Sims has been charged with first-degree robbery, conspiracy, disorderly conduct and a weapons offence.

Machuca faces charges of first-degree robbery, conspiracy and disorderly conduct, while Tuckta-Warner has been charged with first-degree robbery and conspiracy, police said.

Authorities confirmed that the victim did not suffer any physical injuries.

Robbery Reported in Early Hours

The incident was reported at approximately 1:43 am, with officers arriving at Bally's Twin River Lincoln Casino Resort shortly afterwards.

The resort is one of the largest casino destinations in New England, attracting thousands of visitors each day.

Police said the two female suspects allegedly worked together to lure the victim to the hotel room, where the robbery then took place.

'After the incident, the victim was allowed to leave and was instructed not to contact authorities,' police said.

Court Appearances Yet to Be Confirmed

Police have not confirmed whether surveillance footage from the casino played a role in identifying the suspects.

It remains unclear when the three suspects will appear in court. Lincoln Police said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be filed as enquiries continue.

The incident has renewed concerns about personal safety in large entertainment venues, particularly during late-night hours.

Authorities are urging visitors to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious behaviour to staff or police immediately.