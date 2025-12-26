Celine Dion has never been one to shy away from a grand performance, but her latest festive appearance has left fans doing a double-take.

The Canadian powerhouse, who has spent recent years navigating a deeply personal health battle, proved that her sense of humour remains entirely intact this Christmas season.

In a move that swapped her usual couture gowns for neon green fur, the 57-year-old superstar underwent a complete transformation into the Grinch. The legendary vocalist took to Instagram on Christmas Eve to share the comedy sketch, providing a rare and playful glimpse into her life at home.

A Grinch-Inspired Transformation For Celine Dion

Dressed head-to-toe in a vibrant costume complete with the character's signature prosthetic nose and emerald face paint, the singer was almost entirely unrecognisable. She sat solitary by a roaring fire pit, perfectly mimicking the cynical yet comedic cadence made famous by Jim Carrey in the 2000 classic, How the Grinch Stole Christmas.

The skit served as a lighthearted nod to her own demanding life, as she joked about a schedule that left little room for festive socialising. 'The nerve of those Whos. Inviting me on such short notice,' she quipped in the video, which was shared with her 9.4 million followers.

She continued the bit by detailing a fictional and frantic daily itinerary that included exercising her voice and 'solving world hunger' before a 5:30 pm 'jazzercize' session. Fans were particularly delighted when she noted her 7:00 pm slot for 'wrestling with creative ideas', only to admit she might just stay in bed and scroll through TikTok instead.

The video peaked with a musical flourish as she sang the opening chorus of her 1996 hit, All By Myself. This clever reimagining of her cover of the 1975 Eric Carmen track reminded everyone that while she may be isolated, she is far from defeated.

Festive Joy Following Recent Health Concerns For Celine Dion

The lighthearted nature of the post offered a welcome change of pace for fans concerned about her ongoing battle with Stiff Person Syndrome. This rare neurological disorder is known to cause severe muscle stiffness and painful spasms, often impacting a performer's ability to move and sing.

Despite these physical challenges, the My Heart Will Go On singer showed remarkable energy and commitment to the character. She captioned the theatrical post with the cheeky line, 'Silent night? Not on my watch...', before signing it off simply as 'Celine xx'.

The response from the public was immediate, with many supporters commenting in approval. One fan said the singer could have shared a traditional message but instead offered a moment of humour.

Others were quick to praise the high-production value of the costume, with one follower suggesting the makeup artist deserved a significant raise. The consensus among the 'Celiniacs' was clear: their queen had successfully stolen Christmas in the best way possible.

The clip concluded with a final, heartfelt wish for a 'Merry Christmas and Happy New Year' to all those watching. By leaning into the absurdity of the Grinch, Celine Dion has demonstrated that her resilience is just as powerful as her four-octave range.