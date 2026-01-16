Amid the glamour of couture gowns and tailored tuxedos at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards on 11 January 2026, a modest accessory drew significant attention. Several celebrities appeared on the red carpet sporting 'Be Good' and 'ICE Out' pins, turning what is usually a celebration of fashion into an act of political expression.

Political Statement on the Red Carpet

This year's event saw the pins serve a purpose far beyond aesthetics. They became a potent symbol of unity and defiance against the actions of the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The pins' design was intentionally simple — bold, block text on a white background — to ensure maximum visibility against evening wear. The slogans 'Be Good' and 'ICE Out' were chosen specifically to honour Renée Macklin Good, who was shot and killed by an ICE officer in Minneapolis earlier in January, and to highlight growing concerns about ICE enforcement practices.

This infusion of political symbolism into a traditionally glamorous occasion exemplifies a broader trend of celebrities using accessories as political props rather than mere fashion statements.

Hollywood Stars Weigh In

One of the most outspoken figures on the red carpet was Marvel star Mark Ruffalo, who wore a 'Be Good' pin during both the ceremony and arrivals. He told reporters: 'This is for Renée Good. This is for the people in the United States who are terrorised and scared today... I love this country. And what I'm seeing here happening is not America.'

Similarly, Emmy-winning comedian Wanda Sykes, renowned for blending humour with activism, expressed her stance clearly. Speaking to Variety, she said: 'Of course, this is for the mother who was murdered by an ICE agent... We need to be out there and shut this rogue government down because it's just awful what they're doing to people.'

Other notable figures, including Jean Smart and Natasha Lyonne, also wore the pins, signalling a broader acceptance within Hollywood of blending fashion and political messaging on major global stages. Their participation underscored how influential celebrities are becoming in raising awareness about social issues through their sartorial choices.

Inside the 'Be Good' Campaign

The 'Be Good' pins are part of a broader grassroots movement called the #BeGood campaign, supported by organisations such as the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), MoveOn, the National Domestic Workers Alliance, and Working Families Power. The initiative aims to serve as a reminder of the importance of kindness, civic responsibility, and standing up for justice.

The movement was sparked by recent tragic events. Renée Good, a 37-year-old mother of three, became a symbol of advocacy after her death during a raid in Minneapolis. Another victim, Keith Porter, aged 43, was also remembered within the campaign after being shot by an off-duty ICE officer in Los Angeles during New Year's Eve celebrations.

This context explains why many entertainment figures chose to wear the pins — not solely as a style statement but as a message of compassion and civic duty amid a heated national debate. The ACLU has been vocal about its concerns regarding the rise in violent encounters linked to federal immigration enforcement, positioning the #BeGood movement as part of a larger call for accountability and reform.

Where to Buy — Or Make Your Own

Currently, the specific 'Be Good' pins seen at the Golden Globes are not available through dedicated online shops or major retail outlets. However, there are several practical options for those wishing to wear the message:

Custom pin makers: Platforms like Etsy, Custom Lapel Pins, and similar bespoke manufacturers offer tools to create personalised enamel or printed pins. You can adapt the 'Be Good' slogan with a similar aesthetic.

Advocacy organisations: Keep an eye on channels from the ACLU and partner organisations. They sometimes produce merchandise or campaign materials related to their initiatives, though the exact pins have not yet been officially marketed.

DIY approaches: For community events or activism, simple button-making kits or print-your-own badges enable individuals to replicate the style for private use or local gatherings.

Whether purchased or handmade, these pins serve as a tangible expression of solidarity and advocacy. As fashion continues to evolve as a vehicle for activism, the 'Be Good' pins stand as a reminder that style and substance can go hand in hand — even on Hollywood's biggest night.