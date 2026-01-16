George and Amal Clooney made a highly anticipated return to the Golden Globes on Sunday, marking their first appearance at the ceremony in more than 10 years. The couple last attended in 2015, just months after their wedding in Venice in September 2014, when George was honoured with the Cecil B. deMille Award.

For the occasion, George cut a dapper figure in a black tuxedo with satin lapels, complemented by a crisp white shirt, a black bow tie, and a sleek Omega Seamaster watch subtly visible under his cuff. Amal opted for a striking, custom-made vintage Pierre Balmain gown from the Autumn/Winter 1957 collection.

The dress featured a fitted bodice and flowing, floor-length skirt in a soft metallic hue, combining elegance with timeless glamour. She completed her look with sparkling Cartier jewellery, including statement earrings and a delicate bracelet, and styled her hair in a chic, swept-back updo.

George Clooney: A Golden Globe Favourite

George Clooney has been nominated for 14 Golden Globes, winning four for his acting performances and receiving an additional award as a producer. On Sunday, he was nominated for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for his role in the Netflix film Jay Kelly, directed by Noah Baumbach.

His previous acting wins include O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2001), Syriana (2006), and The Descendants (2012). He also earned a statuette as a producer for Argo, which won Best Motion Picture – Drama at the 2013 Academy Awards.

Why the Clooneys Chose France Over Hollywood

Recently, the Clooneys made headlines after obtaining French citizenship for themselves and their two children. Since acquiring an estate in France in 2021, the couple has made it their permanent residence, seeking a quieter life away from the Hollywood spotlight.

'Here, they don't take photos of kids. There aren't any paparazzi hidden at the school gates. That's No. 1 for us,' George told The New York Times in December. 'We also have a house in the United States, but our happiest place is on this farm, where the kids can have fun.'

George has been candid about his concerns over raising his children in Los Angeles. In an interview with Esquire, he explained: 'I felt like they were never going to get a fair shake at life. France — they kind of don't give a s*** about fame. I don't want them to be walking around worried about paparazzi. I don't want them being compared to somebody else's famous kids.'

From France to Lake Como: Homes and Family Life

The couple's French estate, described by MSN as spanning 'a hundred acres of grapes and twelve hundred olive trees,' provides their twins, Ella and Alexander, with a private and nurturing environment. George also owns a villa on Italy's Lake Como. While George and Amal do not speak fluent Italian, their children have become polyglots.

'They speak fluent Italian,' George told Vanity Fair in 2021. 'But Amal and I do not. That's a flaw in our logic, right there.'

Art Imitates Life in Jay Kelly

Coincidentally, in Jay Kelly, George portrays an ageing American film star who embarks on a train journey from Paris to Tuscany to rediscover himself. The role mirrors his own life, highlighting his connection to France and Italy, where he has built homes and sought a slower pace away from Hollywood's constant glare.

Balancing Fame, Family, and Fashion

The Clooneys' return to the Golden Globes marked their first red carpet appearance in over a decade, demonstrating their enduring appeal in Hollywood while reinforcing their commitment to family life. Their carefully curated look — George's classic tuxedo and Amal's vintage couture gown — exemplified both glamour and sophistication.

By balancing high fashion with a desire for privacy, the couple reminded fans why they remain icons both on and off the red carpet. Their return was a celebration of cinematic achievement and family-first values, seamlessly blending elegance, celebrity, and discretion.