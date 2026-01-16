Hailee Steinfeld turned heads on the red carpet at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, marking her first public appearance since announcing her pregnancy, according to WGRZ.

The 29-year-old actress, attending as a presenter, showcased her growing baby bump in a stunning long-sleeved pink gown that exuded old-Hollywood glamour. Her appearance combined professional achievement with a deeply personal milestone, capturing the admiration of fans and fashion commentators alike.

Maternity Glamour: Steinfeld's Red Carpet Look

Steinfeld's choice of attire was both elegant and sophisticated. She wore a floor-length silk gown in a soft blush pink, embellished with silver bugle beads that shimmered across the flowing fabric, creating a textured, luminous effect. The gown's design highlighted her pregnancy in a graceful, timeless silhouette inspired by classic Hollywood stars.

Her accessories complemented her look perfectly. The Oscar-nominated star of True Grit donned stunning Desert diamonds from Repossi, including a statement necklace featuring a 7.4-carat cushion-cut yellow diamond alongside 1,191 white diamonds. Steinfeld's collaborations with her trusted styling team, Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn, have long been celebrated for their ability to craft memorable red carpet moments, and this appearance was no exception.

Despite the attention on her gown and jewellery, Steinfeld stayed focused on presenting during the ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, kicking off Hollywood's awards season and celebrating the year's top films.

First Public Appearance Since Pregnancy Reveal

Steinfeld and her husband, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, announced in December 2025 that they are expecting their first child through her newsletter, Beau Society. The couple married in May 2025 in Santa Barbara, California, an event Steinfeld described as 'the best weekend of our lives.' Her appearance at the Golden Globes was her first significant public outing since sharing the news.

Her maternity style at the event showed that pregnancy can still be elegant and confident. Steinfeld's look—glamorous and sophisticated—serves as an inspiring example for expectant mothers in the public eye.

Supporting Sinners During Awards Season

Steinfeld's appearance also aligned with the awards season push for her latest film, Sinners, which received an impressive seven Golden Globe nominations. Though she was not personally nominated this year, her presence underscored her continued connection to a critically acclaimed project.

Emulating Steinfeld's Red Carpet Style

Steinfeld's custom Prada pink silk gown may not be available for purchase, but fans can emulate her look with a variety of stylish alternatives. Soft pink silk or chiffon evening gowns with flowing silhouettes and delicate embellishments are perfect for capturing her elegant aesthetic.

For a personalised touch, bespoke dressmakers—accessible through online platforms—can replicate the gown's fabric, beadwork, and cut. Alternatively, a simple pink dress can be elevated with sequins, beads, or embroidery to mimic the shimmering details that made Steinfeld's ensemble so striking.

Balancing Career, Milestones, and Style

While Hailee Steinfeld hasn't shared her due date, fans are speculating about her and Josh Allen's growing family. Her appearance at the Golden Globes showed she can balance her career, personal milestones, and maternity style with confidence.

This red carpet look highlights her transition into motherhood. As she moves forward with her work and personal life, she demonstrates that pregnancy can be part of a polished, sophisticated style.