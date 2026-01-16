Sydney Sweeney did not attend the 2026 Golden Globes, drawing attention not only for her absence but also for the projects that critics felt warranted recognition. Despite her breakout roles in HBO's Euphoria and Hulu's The White Lotus, Sweeney was neither nominated nor asked to present at the ceremony — a surprising snub given her rising profile in Hollywood.

Meanwhile, her The Housemaid co-star Amanda Seyfried received two major nominations: Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy (The Testament of Ann Lee) and Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology, or Television Movie (Long Bright River).

Sweeney has spoken about how close she has become with Seyfried, telling W Magazine: 'I'm obsessed with Amanda ... She's my spirit animal. She's made me feel more comfortable just being myself.'

Instead of attending the awards night, the 28-year-old actress chose the W Magazine Best Performances Party, an industry favourite that celebrates standout achievements in a more intimate and fashion-forward setting.

Making a Statement at the After-Party

At the W Magazine party in Los Angeles, Sweeney captivated attendees in a white ribbon-draped minidress by Vietnamese designer Cong Tri. This is a naked-dress masterpiece, featuring delicate organza ribbons cascading from the shoulders to a floor-length train, while a modest miniskirt underneath ensures balance.

Stylist Molly Dickson paired the look with sheer tulle Jimmy Choo pumps and a satin ivory handbag to create an ethereal, modern silhouette that stood out against the party's glittering backdrop.

Sweeney's side-parted blonde bob and soft Armani Beauty makeup completed the look, blending old Hollywood glamour with contemporary daring.

Fashion Spotlight: Where to Get the Look

The organza striped sheer mesh mini dress is from Cong Tri's 2025 Resort Collection, celebrated for merging fluidity with structural precision. Known for dressing stars like Ariana Grande and Monica Barbaro, Cong Tri's pieces often combine avant-garde detailing with wearable silhouettes, making them favourites for high-profile events and after-parties alike.

'The mini dress radiates airy elegance with a modern linear edge,' as described on the official website. 'Crafted in sheer mesh, the silhouette is accentuated by organza striped appliqué that forms delicate geometric lines.'

High-Profile Romance with Scooter Braun

Sweeney's personal life has been just as much in the spotlight as her fashion choices this season. Her relationship with music executive Scooter Braun has garnered significant media attention. The pair have been publicly linked since June, when they were first spotted together at a high-profile event in Venice.

Sources describe their connection as 'confident and comfortable', with both individuals unfazed by negative reactions from some sections of the press and online commentary. Braun, 44, reportedly finds much of the criticism 'comical', and those close to the couple say there are 'no trust issues' and that their relationship remains strong.

While Braun was not reported to attend the W Magazine Best Performances Party with Sweeney, he has been seen with her on occasions outside awards season, from New Year travels in Europe to more casual outings in Hollywood.

Friends of Sweeney have noted that she has 'never been happier' in her relationship, describing Braun as confident and supportive.

Before dating Braun, Sweeney ended her engagement to businessman Jonathan Davino in March 2025, after a long-term relationship. Braun himself finalised his divorce from entrepreneur Yael Cohen in 2022, after nearly a decade of marriage.