Claims that comedian Charleston White had been shot three times in Texas spread rapidly across social media on Tuesday, triggering confusion and alarm among followers. The YouTuber moved quickly to shut down the speculation, addressing the claims directly in a livestream and insisting the story was entirely false.

The rumour gained traction after posts circulated on X and Facebook alleging White was 'in critical condition after being shot 3x in Texas'. Within hours, the unverified claim had been reposted widely, with some users escalating the narrative by falsely declaring that White had died.

Viral Claim Sparks Panic Online

The initial allegation appeared to originate from a single X account before being amplified by reposts and screenshots. 'Popular Influencer "Charleston White" is reportedly in critical condition after being shot 3x this morning in Texas,' the post reads. 'Pray for Charleston,' it added.

However, no police department, hospital or emergency service in Texas issued any statement supporting the claim, and the lack of verified information did little to slow its spread.

Searches for 'Charleston White shot 3x Texas' surged as fans attempted to determine whether the reports were true, highlighting how quickly unconfirmed stories can dominate online discussion.

Popular Influencer "Charleston White" is reportedly in critical condition after being shot 3x this morning in Texas ... 🤦🏽‍♂️😢



Pray for Charleston 🙏🏽🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/YejuC2M60x — Tommy (@TommyGoBraazy) January 13, 2026

White Addresses Rumours in Livestream

White responded publicly as speculation intensified, using a livestream to dismiss the claims and ridicule the suggestion that he had been injured in Fort Worth.

'Someone said I got shot in Ft. Worth, I don't even live in Ft. Worth,' he said during the broadcast. 'I stay in Miami.'

His comments were widely shared, helping to counter the narrative that he had been harmed. The livestream marked the first direct response from White and was treated by many followers as definitive proof that the shooting story was false.

Social Media Posts Place White in Miami

Further evidence contradicting the rumour came from White's own social media activity. A video posted earlier on Tuesday showed him speaking casually and referencing life in Miami, with no indication of injury or distress.

The timing of the post, published hours before the shooting claim went viral, reinforced that White was not in Texas at the time the alleged incident was said to have occurred.

Manager Confirms Shooting Claim Is False

Additional confirmation arrived via rapper Nikeboy Zeke, who shared a screenshot of a private conversation with White's friend and manager. In the message, the manager explicitly denied the report.

'No it's not true. He ain't been in Texas in almost a week,' the manager said, adding that White was alive and well in Miami.

The screenshot circulated widely, providing a secondary source beyond White himself to debunk the claim.

How the Hoax Escalated

Despite the absence of credible evidence, the rumour continued to spread for several hours, evolving into false death announcements across multiple platforms. Media analysts note that sensational claims involving violence often gain traction quickly, particularly when they involve controversial online figures.

In this case, the combination of vague sourcing, dramatic language, and rapid reposting allowed the story to snowball before corrections emerged.

Pattern of Online Death Hoaxes

White's experience mirrors a broader pattern in which public figures become targets of fake shooting or death rumours. Such hoaxes often rely on the speed of social media rather than verified reporting, leaving audiences scrambling to separate fact from fiction.

By Tuesday evening, multiple confirmations from White, his manager, and his own video content made clear that reports he was shot three times in Texas were unfounded. The incident stands as another example of how misinformation can briefly dominate online conversation before being disproven by verifiable facts.