Charli XCX has cancelled her concert at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, on Wednesday, 21 October 2026, after losing her voice.

The British singer announced the decision on Instagram Stories on Tuesday, confirming refunds but no replacement date. She said she was resting before her scheduled Las Vegas performance on Friday.

The cancellation follows an illness Charli said she had been fighting throughout her Music, Fashion, Film Tour. The Glendale show, scheduled for 8pm, would have been the penultimate performance of its current US leg.

Ticketmaster now lists the event as cancelled. It also leaves fans who travelled to Arizona facing expenses that ticket refunds may not cover.

Charli XCX Explains Last-Minute Glendale Cancellation

Charli apologised directly to concertgoers in a message shared on Instagram Stories, explaining why she could not perform. She said she had been unwell throughout the run and had now 'completely lost my voice.'

Her statement, reproduced by People, did not identify the illness or say when her symptoms began. She did not disclose a medical diagnosis or give a timetable for recovering her voice.

The singer also described the demands of performing night after night. She said she puts everything into her shows, physically and emotionally, and that missing Glendale was deeply upsetting.

The tour opened in Philadelphia on 11 September and travelled through several US cities before reaching California. Charli played two dates at the Kia Forum in Inglewood on 17 and 18 October. Glendale followed, with Las Vegas two days later.

Her team had sought another date at the Arizona venue, according to the announcement, but couldn't arrange one. Charli said she would return to the state in the future. She offered no date or venue for that promised return.

Charli XCX Fans Face Refunds and Travel Disruption

For people holding Glendale tickets, the distinction matters. Wednesday's concert has been cancelled, not postponed, and no replacement performance has been confirmed.

Charli promised that ticket holders would receive refunds. Under Ticketmaster's general cancellation policy, refunds usually return automatically to the original payment method after the organiser provides the funds. The company says they should appear within 14 to 21 days, although exceptions apply.

Transferred tickets and resale purchases may be handled differently. Customers should follow instructions in their ticketing email rather than assume the general processing window guarantees a date for this show.

The timing frustrated fans who said they were already on their way. In a Reddit discussion, one commenter claimed to have flown in from Alaska. Another said they had booked a non-refundable hotel room and taken time away from work.

Neither account has been independently verified. Other contributors expressed sympathy for Charli and argued she shouldn't be expected to perform while unwell.

Those reactions reflected the problem travelling fans face. A ticket refund does not necessarily recover the cost of flights, accommodation or lost time. Charli acknowledged the planning involved in attending concerts, but her announcement offered no arrangements for those additional expenses.

Charli XCX Still Plans to Play Las Vegas on Friday

Charli said she was resting ahead of her Friday, 23 October, concert at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The venue continues to advertise the show for 8pm local time, with doors opening at 6.30pm.

'I want to be back onstage and finish this tour together with you,' she told fans. That is her stated intention, not confirmation that she will be well enough to perform. Her announcement gave no assurance that her voice would recover in time for Friday's show.

The US run ends in Las Vegas, but the wider tour continues next year. Charli's published itinerary includes Dublin on 13 February 2027, followed by Glasgow, Manchester, London and Amsterdam.

Her currently listed European dates end at Accor Arena in Paris on 24 February. That is the last date on the published European schedule, not necessarily her final performance of the year.