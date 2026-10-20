Christian rapper Hulvey cancelled his sold-out Amsterdam concert on 16 October over venue displays he described as sexually explicit, telling fans, 'I stand for Jesus only.'

The performance had been moved to a larger venue after ticket sales exceeded expectations, Hulvey explained. The cancellation came an hour before he was due to perform.

He said his team had not been informed of the relocation or the explicit displays beforehand. The concert was scheduled for Club Annie, across the street from the Melkweg cultural complex, Protestia reported.

Christian Rapper Cites Concerns About Children

In a video shared on social media, the 27-year-old Georgia native described displays fans encountered at a VIP meet-and-greet. Children were among those who had arrived to see him.

'On the walls of this venue were extremely, extremely graphic images to the point that I cannot say what they were,' Hulvey stated. 'And not only graphic images, but there were explicit objects in the venue that people saw.'

His objection concerned what ticket holders would encounter inside, particularly younger fans. 'I was meeting 7-year-old fans at the meet-and-greet, and there are tons of kids outside,' he stated.

Hulvey explained that his team sought an arrangement with management to cover the material. In his account, the venue offered to cover one side of the bar but would not cover the images on the walls.

'For clarity, we asked the venue if they could cover the walls of these graphic images, and they would not cover the walls,' he stated.

Melkweg told local broadcaster AT5 that it respected Hulvey's decision and declined to comment further.

Outside in the Rain, Christian Rapper Addresses Fans

After calling off the performance, Hulvey went outside to address concertgoers waiting in the rain. The rapper, a father, linked his decision to his faith and his responsibilities to the families attending his concerts.

'This is one of the hardest things I've ever had to do. I've never cancelled a show in my life,' he told them in a separate video shared online.

'And I have kids, and I respect God's creation way too much to make people walk in there and have to see sexual images on a wall. I stand for Jesus only. If that cost me a show, who cares? Who cares, 'cause I answer to Him.'

He also expressed appreciation for the comfort the audience gave him. Despite the disagreement, he said he didn't harbour resentment toward those involved.

Faith Shapes Christian Rapper's Career

Hulvey recently received the Dove Award for Rap/Hip-Hop Album of the Year. Mentored by fellow hip-hop artist Lecrae, he previously described his career as inseparable from his Christian beliefs.

'God has me on a mission to point believers and non-believers back to Him,' he told The Christian Post.

Outside the Amsterdam venue, he encouraged his audience to remain committed to their faith, even when it carried a personal or professional cost. Before leaving, he led the gathered fans in prayer.

'Father, I thank you for every person who came here tonight, and I pray that they would just see their brother here having to do something hard,' he prayed. 'Remind them if you're calling them to do anything hard, that they do it.'

Hulvey also apologised to people who had travelled for the concert. He informed them that his team was working immediately to arrange another date.