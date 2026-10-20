Miley Cyrus has hit back at critics after her long-awaited return to the live stage sparked complaints that she was skipping too many lyrics during her Hollywood Bowl performances. The singer responded with an expletive-filled remark during her second show, making it clear that she was not impressed by accusations that she had failed to give the audience a complete performance.

The controversy followed Cyrus' two-night concert series in Los Angeles on 16 and 18 October 2026. The performances marked her first major live shows in four years, but footage from the opening night prompted debate about how often she left lyrics to the crowd rather than singing every line herself.

Miley Cyrus Fires Back at Critics

Cyrus addressed the criticism during her October 18 performance while singing 'Bass Persuades,' the lead single from her latest album of the same name.

As she performed the song, she made a pointed comment: 'Oh, I forgot I'm supposed to sing every fucking line!' The remark appeared to respond directly to online complaints about her decision to let the audience sing parts of her songs during the first concert.

Clips of the moment quickly circulated on social media, where fans debated whether the singer was justified in pushing back or whether audiences had a reasonable expectation of hearing her perform the lyrics themselves.

First Hollywood Bowl Concert Drew Mixed Reactions

The October 16 show was particularly significant because it marked Cyrus's return to live performance after a four-year absence.

While many fans welcomed the opportunity to see the singer back on stage, others criticised her for leaving sections of familiar hits, including 'Party in the U.S.A.' and 'Flowers,' to the audience.

Some viewers argued that inviting a crowd to sing along is a normal part of a concert. Others felt the amount of singing Cyrus left to the audience made the performance feel incomplete, especially for people who had paid to see the star herself.

The disagreement quickly spread beyond the concert venue, with short clips becoming the focus of online commentary.

Cyrus Accuses Critics of Chasing Clicks

During her second show, Cyrus also addressed videos questioning her commitment to performing. She told the audience that she had seen commentary about the previous night's concert and suggested that the criticism was designed to generate attention online.

'I've never heard that I don't put my heart into something,' she said, adding that she was not interested in entertaining what she described as clickbait commentary.

The singer insisted that questioning whether she cared about performing was different from criticising particular aspects of a show. She made it clear that she would not accept suggestions that she was emotionally absent from the stage.

Miley Admits Performing Feels Different Now

Cyrus also acknowledged that returning to the stage has been challenging.

She told the audience that performing no longer comes as naturally as it once did, explaining that people change and evolve over time. Rather than presenting the concerts as a routine comeback, she described them as a personal experience that allows her to test her own boundaries.

She also revealed that she had considered not going on stage for the second show. However, she said she could not bring herself to leave fans sitting in the audience without the performance they had come to see.

Her comments offered a more vulnerable explanation of why the concerts mattered to her, even as the online debate continued.

Fans Remain Divided Over the Performance

The reaction online has been mixed, with some fans defending Cyrus and others insisting that her response avoided the main criticism.

Supporters argue that audience participation is a longstanding feature of live music and that a few missed lyrics do not necessarily mean a performer is giving a poor show. They also point out that the concerts marked Cyrus' first major live performances in years.

Critics, meanwhile, say their complaints were not simply about occasional pauses or encouraging the crowd to sing. Some argued that she appeared to leave too many important sections of songs unfinished.

The disagreement highlights the expectations surrounding major pop concerts, where audiences want both an entertaining atmosphere and a performance that feels worth the ticket price.

For Cyrus, the episode has become part of her return to the stage. Her response suggests she is determined to continue performing on her own terms, even when that means confronting criticism in front of a live audience.