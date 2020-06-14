With the 2019-20 season format more or less finalised, only 22 teams would be allowed to continue playing for the championship. Michael Jordan's Charlotte Hornets is not one of them and they will have to set their sights on doing better for the next season. According to Hornets players, Jordan uses his own experience to inspire his young team, as evidenced by what they have seen on the documentary series about the team owner.

"The Last Dance" is a 10-part series on Michael Jordan and his journey to win six championships with the Chicago Bulls between 1984 to 1998. As one of the most successful players of all time, it gave many people, especially those too young to have seen Jordan play, a perspective on the hardships involved before reaching basketball glory.

As a player, Jordan is one of, if not the best basketball player of all time. As owner of the Charlotte Hornets, he hasn't been as successful. In fact, they have become one of the worst teams in the NBA since Jordan took over as the majority owner in 2010.

According to Essentially Sports, Hornets players shared what they learned from their boss after watching "The Last Dance."

"You have to be comfortable calling your teammates out. That's going to make you guys even better. You'll bond better. Your team is stronger," said Devonte Graham. This is very appropriate for the Hornets. This season, they have a 23-42 win-loss record. This is much better than the 7-59 they had back in 2011-2012, but that's still a lot of losses. The Hornets really need to start holding each other accountable.

"I would have taken the Steve Kerr route. I'm super competitive," said Terry Rozier. In "The Last Dance," Jordan and fellow Chicago Bulls player, Steve Kerr, got into an argument about Kerr not putting in his best for the team. This argument escalated into a fist fight. Kerr, being the smallest guy in the squad, ended up with a black eye. After Jordan apologised to the future Golden State Warriors coach, the two developed trust and understanding on and off the court that helped the Bulls.

"A lot of guys on our team haven't played in the playoffs and don't understand the attention to detail you have to play within the playoffs, That was what I enjoyed hearing from MJ, especially as a younger team," said Cody Zeller.

The Hornets haven't been in the playoffs since 2016, and haven't won a series in the postseason since 2002. After watching the documentary, the players have a deeper respect for their boss and all the hard work he put in to get where he is now. Hopefully, that will translate to results next season.